143 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Maple Grove, MN
Shop til you drop in Maple Grove, where the malls, stores, and shops are almost as common as snowflakes in the wintertime.
If shopping is your thing, then Maple Grove, MN, a mid-size city of just over 61,000, is for you. Located in the northwest area of the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, Maple Grove is home to one of the greater Twin Cities' largest shopping malls. The city has more than just stores of course, an excellent educational system, great medical care, and plenty of in-town employment opportunities. Less than twenty minutes from downtown Minneapolis, Maple Grove offers a strong sense of community with big city life a short drive away. See more
Finding an apartment in Maple Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.