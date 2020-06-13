Apartment List
143 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Maple Grove, MN

Finding an apartment in Maple Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
$
11 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,646
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
1 Unit Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and

1 Unit Available
9049 Garland Lane North
9049 Garland Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1835 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 Unit Available
7676 Fountain Lane
7676 Fountain Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3401 sqft
RARE 5-BEDROOM/3.5 BATHROOM/2 CAR GARAGE EXECUTIVE HOME W/SAUNA IN MAPLE GROVE!!!-AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST- $2,850/MONTH - Another amazing listing from Sammi and the Dreamteam! This is a rare find. Welcome home to this beautiful 5-bedroom/3.

1 Unit Available
7322 Jewel Lane North
7322 Jewel Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3862 sqft
This rental home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and a huge master suite with whirlpool tub and a massive walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen with Corian counters. The main floor has a large office and a three car garage. Basement is unfinished.

1 Unit Available
12185 70th Avenue N
12185 70th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1050 sqft
Here's another gorgeous home brought to you by Renters Warehouse.

1 Unit Available
17602 68th Plaza N
17602 68th Pl N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1563 sqft
Brought to you by Garland Hughes at Renters Warehouse, here's another BEAUTY ready to be occupied by YOU! This Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home located in Maple Grove has all the ammenities you could want! Just minutes from major shopping areas,

1 Unit Available
11922 91st Avenue N
11922 91st Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Another listing from Mason Hallada with Renters Warehouse.

1 Unit Available
9373 Ranchview Lane N
9373 Ranchview Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
852 sqft
Convenient location w/ easy freeway access, close to parks/trails, shopping, Maple Grove Hospital. One Level Living! 2 beds, 1 bath, patio area, 2 car detached garage, new Kitchen appliances, freshly painted dishwasher and fireplace.

1 Unit Available
6588 Jonquil Way
6588 Jonquil Way, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1850 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this wonderful 4-bedroom, 2 bathrooms pet-friendly home on a corner lot in Maple Grove.
6 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1464 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

1 Unit Available
15612 60th Avenue North
15612 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Stunning home features spacious 3br/2.5ba of finished living space. Quick access to 494,169, Plymouth City Center. Main level: Gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite tops, birch cabinets, hardwood floors, large pantry and patio access.

1 Unit Available
15736 60th Ave N
15736 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1911 sqft
Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Loft space, attached 2 Car Garage End Unit Townhome with huge lawn space in Wayzata school District (School bus stops right in front of the house).
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,185
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
1 Unit Available
The Haven on Fair Oak
2515 Fairoak Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1085 sqft
Right across the street from Greenhaven Country Club and next to Ward Park. Several restaurants within walking distance. Residents enjoy paid heat, a pool, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
12 Units Available
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies.
3 Units Available
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
23 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
14 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
10 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
City Guide for Maple Grove, MN

Shop til you drop in Maple Grove, where the malls, stores, and shops are almost as common as snowflakes in the wintertime.

If shopping is your thing, then Maple Grove, MN, a mid-size city of just over 61,000, is for you. Located in the northwest area of the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, Maple Grove is home to one of the greater Twin Cities' largest shopping malls. The city has more than just stores of course, an excellent educational system, great medical care, and plenty of in-town employment opportunities. Less than twenty minutes from downtown Minneapolis, Maple Grove offers a strong sense of community with big city life a short drive away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Maple Grove, MN

Finding an apartment in Maple Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

