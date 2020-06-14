Apartment List
167 Apartments for rent in Maple Grove, MN with garage

Maple Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,646
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INConveniently located off of highway 494 in Maple Grove and steps away from local trails, Basswood Trails offers a refreshing lifestyle that will bring both balance and comfort to your daily
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
1 Unit Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
7322 Jewel Lane North
7322 Jewel Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3862 sqft
This rental home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and a huge master suite with whirlpool tub and a massive walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen with Corian counters. The main floor has a large office and a three car garage. Basement is unfinished.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7676 Fountain Lane
7676 Fountain Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3401 sqft
RARE 5-BEDROOM/3.5 BATHROOM/2 CAR GARAGE EXECUTIVE HOME W/SAUNA IN MAPLE GROVE!!!-AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST- $2,850/MONTH - Another amazing listing from Sammi and the Dreamteam! This is a rare find. Welcome home to this beautiful 5-bedroom/3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16973 90th Court North
16973 90th Court North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1882 sqft
16973 90th Court North Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Townhome in Maple Grove - Nicely maintained 2 level Townhome. Master suite, with 2 car attached garage. Large main level open living area with main level office/Bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
11922 91st Avenue N
11922 91st Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Another listing from Mason Hallada with Renters Warehouse.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9373 Ranchview Lane N
9373 Ranchview Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
852 sqft
Convenient location w/ easy freeway access, close to parks/trails, shopping, Maple Grove Hospital. One Level Living! 2 beds, 1 bath, patio area, 2 car detached garage, new Kitchen appliances, freshly painted dishwasher and fireplace.

1 of 6

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
6588 Jonquil Way
6588 Jonquil Way, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1850 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this wonderful 4-bedroom, 2 bathrooms pet-friendly home on a corner lot in Maple Grove.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
12089 85th Plaza N
12089 85th Pl N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1700 sqft
**IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS : for VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY ** please respect the privacy of current tenant... No in person TOUR avail until further notice...(612-351-6243) click link to apply https://showmojo.

1 of 1

Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
6757 Urbandale Lane N
6757 Urbandale Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on the website or call 612 -324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,900 sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Maple Grove
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1464 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
15612 60th Avenue North
15612 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Stunning home features spacious 3br/2.5ba of finished living space. Quick access to 494,169, Plymouth City Center. Main level: Gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite tops, birch cabinets, hardwood floors, large pantry and patio access.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15505 59th Pl N
15505 59th Place North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Spacious Single Family Home in Plymouth MN - Property Id: 110915 Beautiful Single Family Home located in the Wayzata School District. It has a 4 car garage and half acre lot with nice views. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15736 60th Ave N
15736 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1911 sqft
Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Loft space, attached 2 Car Garage End Unit Townhome with huge lawn space in Wayzata school District (School bus stops right in front of the house).

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13700 54th Avenue N
13700 54th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1646 sqft
This big 1600sqf end unit offers all the fresh paint and new flooring, high ceiling living room with fireplace, that is open to the upper loft. The kitchen has A large pantry for your storage needs.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
15599 60th Avenue N
15599 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1793 sqft
Another great property from John Ford @ RentersWarehouse. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,780 square feet of finished living space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
15206 60th Avenue N
15206 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1785 sqft
**IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS : for VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY ** please respect the privacy of current tenant... No in person TOUR avail until further notice...(612-351-6243) click link to apply https://showmojo.
Results within 5 miles of Maple Grove
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lakeland Park
5 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
City Guide for Maple Grove, MN

Shop til you drop in Maple Grove, where the malls, stores, and shops are almost as common as snowflakes in the wintertime.

If shopping is your thing, then Maple Grove, MN, a mid-size city of just over 61,000, is for you. Located in the northwest area of the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, Maple Grove is home to one of the greater Twin Cities' largest shopping malls. The city has more than just stores of course, an excellent educational system, great medical care, and plenty of in-town employment opportunities. Less than twenty minutes from downtown Minneapolis, Maple Grove offers a strong sense of community with big city life a short drive away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

