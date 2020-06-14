Apartment List
/
MN
/
maple grove
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:36 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Maple Grove, MN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Maple Grove renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,646
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INConveniently located off of highway 494 in Maple Grove and steps away from local trails, Basswood Trails offers a refreshing lifestyle that will bring both balance and comfort to your daily
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
1 Unit Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
12185 70th Avenue N
12185 70th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1050 sqft
Here's another gorgeous home brought to you by Renters Warehouse.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
17602 68th Plaza N
17602 68th Pl N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1563 sqft
Brought to you by Garland Hughes at Renters Warehouse, here's another BEAUTY ready to be occupied by YOU! This Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home located in Maple Grove has all the ammenities you could want! Just minutes from major shopping areas,

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
11922 91st Avenue N
11922 91st Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Another listing from Mason Hallada with Renters Warehouse.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
12089 85th Plaza N
12089 85th Pl N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1700 sqft
**IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS : for VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY ** please respect the privacy of current tenant... No in person TOUR avail until further notice...(612-351-6243) click link to apply https://showmojo.
Results within 1 mile of Maple Grove
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1464 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
15562 60th Avenue North
15562 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1778 sqft
Great home with an easy commute to everything. Lawn care and snow removal provided.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
15557 60th Avenue N
15557 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1763 sqft
Available 7-1-2020. Home will have new carpet and fresh paint job. Beautiful 3 BR Legacy Park, TH in the high demand Wayzata school district. Open concept main level. Center island in kitchen and SS appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
15848 60th Avenue N
15848 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1917 sqft
Another great listing from Mason Hallada at Renters Warehouse! Gorgeous end-unit townhome in Wayzata school district. Spacious living with granite/stainless kitchen, 3 beds up, 3 baths, private owners suite, and bonus loft space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
15599 60th Avenue N
15599 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1793 sqft
Another great property from John Ford @ RentersWarehouse. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,780 square feet of finished living space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
15206 60th Avenue N
15206 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1785 sqft
**IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS : for VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY ** please respect the privacy of current tenant... No in person TOUR avail until further notice...(612-351-6243) click link to apply https://showmojo.
Results within 5 miles of Maple Grove
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,185
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lakeland Park
5 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Village Creek
3 Units Available
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Robbinsdale
12 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
City Guide for Maple Grove, MN

Shop til you drop in Maple Grove, where the malls, stores, and shops are almost as common as snowflakes in the wintertime.

If shopping is your thing, then Maple Grove, MN, a mid-size city of just over 61,000, is for you. Located in the northwest area of the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, Maple Grove is home to one of the greater Twin Cities' largest shopping malls. The city has more than just stores of course, an excellent educational system, great medical care, and plenty of in-town employment opportunities. Less than twenty minutes from downtown Minneapolis, Maple Grove offers a strong sense of community with big city life a short drive away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Maple Grove, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Maple Grove renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaple Grove 3 BedroomsMaple Grove Accessible ApartmentsMaple Grove Apartments with Balcony
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with GymMaple Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaple Grove Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMaple Grove Apartments with Parking
Maple Grove Apartments with PoolMaple Grove Apartments with Washer-DryerMaple Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsMaple Grove Furnished ApartmentsMaple Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities