2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
146 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maple Grove, MN
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1085 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INConveniently located off of highway 494 in Maple Grove and steps away from local trails, Basswood Trails offers a refreshing lifestyle that will bring both balance and comfort to your daily
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:31pm
1 Unit Available
17602 68th Plaza N
17602 68th Pl N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1563 sqft
Brought to you by Garland Hughes at Renters Warehouse, here's another BEAUTY ready to be occupied by YOU! This Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home located in Maple Grove has all the ammenities you could want! Just minutes from major shopping areas,
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
9637 Peony Lane N
9637 Peony Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1489 sqft
Available July 1st.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
6781 Narcissus Lane N
6781 Narcissus Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1820 sqft
Freshly painted through out the house,Open floor plan with gas fireplace in living room, nice kitchen with upgraded maple cabinetry /storage, bright main level, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
9373 Ranchview Lane N
9373 Ranchview Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
852 sqft
Convenient location w/ easy freeway access, close to parks/trails, shopping, Maple Grove Hospital. One Level Living! 2 beds, 1 bath, patio area, 2 car detached garage, new Kitchen appliances, freshly painted dishwasher and fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Maple Grove
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
25 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
13700 54th Avenue N
13700 54th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1646 sqft
This big 1600sqf end unit offers all the fresh paint and new flooring, high ceiling living room with fireplace, that is open to the upper loft. The kitchen has A large pantry for your storage needs.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5900 Goldenrod Lane N
5900 Goldenrod Lane North, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1593 sqft
Available 8/1/2020. Very unique dome shaped home! Come & relax in open living spaces on main level. W/O to deck/fire-pit. LL has two BR's, laundry/storage and full bath. Lawn care/snow removal included in rent. Small dog OK with deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Maple Grove
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
21 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1218 sqft
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Robbinsdale
14 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lakeland Park
6 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
889 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunny Hollow
8 Units Available
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
980 sqft
Dogs, Cats and their human companions love living at Hillsboro Court because the homes are clean and inviting, the staff is welcoming and professional and the location is convenient.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town-home Available - Spacious 2 bedroom townhome in desirable and convenient New Hope Location. (RLNE3878483)
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Meadow Lake Park
11 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Broadway
10 Units Available
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments one mile from Highway 169 and close to downtown bus line. Third-floor units have wood burning fireplaces, and all units have dining areas and spacious kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sunnyside
2 Units Available
Kings Manor
4309 Rhode Island Ave N, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, large kitchens with separate dining areas, and bathrooms with double sink vanities and separate bath/shower area. Located one mile from Highway 169 and Highway 100.
