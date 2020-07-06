All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

607 East Burnsville Parkway

607 Burnsville Parkway East · No Longer Available
Location

607 Burnsville Parkway East, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Available now! BRAND NEW CARPET. Sorry no pets. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. Great location right off of Burnsville Parkway and close to 35W. Three bedrooms and a full bath up. Master has walk in closet and second closet. Lower level kitchen, living room, 1/2 bath and laundry on the main Single car garage. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. APPLICATIONS ONLINE AT RENTERSWAREHOUSE.COM $55 PER PERSON 18 AND OLDER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 East Burnsville Parkway have any available units?
607 East Burnsville Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
Is 607 East Burnsville Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
607 East Burnsville Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 East Burnsville Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 607 East Burnsville Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 607 East Burnsville Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 607 East Burnsville Parkway offers parking.
Does 607 East Burnsville Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 East Burnsville Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 East Burnsville Parkway have a pool?
No, 607 East Burnsville Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 607 East Burnsville Parkway have accessible units?
No, 607 East Burnsville Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 607 East Burnsville Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 East Burnsville Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 East Burnsville Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 East Burnsville Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

