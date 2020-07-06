607 East Burnsville Parkway

Amenities

Available now! BRAND NEW CARPET. Sorry no pets. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. Great location right off of Burnsville Parkway and close to 35W. Three bedrooms and a full bath up. Master has walk in closet and second closet. Lower level kitchen, living room, 1/2 bath and laundry on the main Single car garage. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. APPLICATIONS ONLINE AT RENTERSWAREHOUSE.COM $55 PER PERSON 18 AND OLDER.