Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed elevator garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center conference room hot tub yoga

Willoway Apartments offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Burnsville, MN. Willoway has easy access to freeways and bus lines for an easy commute to downtown Minneapolis. Our community is close to everyday conveniences, shopping, entertainment and dining. Willoway apartments are near city parks, walking trails and playgrounds. Within the community are planned community events, community room with full kitchen, indoor pool, sauna, tanning and a fitness center. Apartments feature a private patio or balcony, central air conditioning and extra storage locker. Heat is included with rent.