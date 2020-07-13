All apartments in Burnsville
Willoway Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM

Willoway Apartments

13401 Morgan Ave S · (952) 529-4011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13401 Morgan Ave S, Burnsville, MN 55337

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 326 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willoway Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
conference room
hot tub
yoga
Willoway Apartments offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Burnsville, MN. Willoway has easy access to freeways and bus lines for an easy commute to downtown Minneapolis. Our community is close to everyday conveniences, shopping, entertainment and dining. Willoway apartments are near city parks, walking trails and playgrounds. Within the community are planned community events, community room with full kitchen, indoor pool, sauna, tanning and a fitness center. Apartments feature a private patio or balcony, central air conditioning and extra storage locker. Heat is included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: underground parking garage: $25/month; surface lot: 1st, come, 1st serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willoway Apartments have any available units?
Willoway Apartments has a unit available for $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Willoway Apartments have?
Some of Willoway Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willoway Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Willoway Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willoway Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Willoway Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Willoway Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Willoway Apartments offers parking.
Does Willoway Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Willoway Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Willoway Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Willoway Apartments has a pool.
Does Willoway Apartments have accessible units?
No, Willoway Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Willoway Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willoway Apartments has units with dishwashers.
