Amenities
Willoway Apartments offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Burnsville, MN. Willoway has easy access to freeways and bus lines for an easy commute to downtown Minneapolis. Our community is close to everyday conveniences, shopping, entertainment and dining. Willoway apartments are near city parks, walking trails and playgrounds. Within the community are planned community events, community room with full kitchen, indoor pool, sauna, tanning and a fitness center. Apartments feature a private patio or balcony, central air conditioning and extra storage locker. Heat is included with rent.