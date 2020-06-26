All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:45 PM

359 Upper Wood Way

359 Upper Wood Way · No Longer Available
Location

359 Upper Wood Way, Burnsville, MN 55337
Wood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome has a nice kitchen with a skylight, breakfast bar and lots of storage opening up to a dining area complete with a sliding door leading to a roomy deck. Very large master has a nice walk in closet and the updated main bath has ceramic tile, a soaker tub and separate shower. Downstairs family room area has wood floors and another sliding door walking out to a plesant wooded back yard. Also included is an in-unit laundry area and a 1 car attached garage. Pets allowed with $500 deposit. Located south of the river close to the 35E-35W split, Burnsville Center and various parks and lakes. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 Upper Wood Way have any available units?
359 Upper Wood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 359 Upper Wood Way have?
Some of 359 Upper Wood Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 Upper Wood Way currently offering any rent specials?
359 Upper Wood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Upper Wood Way pet-friendly?
No, 359 Upper Wood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 359 Upper Wood Way offer parking?
Yes, 359 Upper Wood Way offers parking.
Does 359 Upper Wood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 359 Upper Wood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Upper Wood Way have a pool?
Yes, 359 Upper Wood Way has a pool.
Does 359 Upper Wood Way have accessible units?
No, 359 Upper Wood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 359 Upper Wood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 359 Upper Wood Way does not have units with dishwashers.

