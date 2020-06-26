359 Upper Wood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome has a nice kitchen with a skylight, breakfast bar and lots of storage opening up to a dining area complete with a sliding door leading to a roomy deck. Very large master has a nice walk in closet and the updated main bath has ceramic tile, a soaker tub and separate shower. Downstairs family room area has wood floors and another sliding door walking out to a plesant wooded back yard. Also included is an in-unit laundry area and a 1 car attached garage. Pets allowed with $500 deposit. Located south of the river close to the 35E-35W split, Burnsville Center and various parks and lakes. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery