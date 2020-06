Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher

12942 Pleasant Ave Available 08/01/20 Very spacious town home *2Bd*1.5Bath*Avail Aug 1. - Great location 2 Bed/1.5 Bath- Newer dishwasher and water heater.



MAIN LEVEL- Living room, informal dining area with built ins and kitchen. Living room walks out onto over sized deck!

UPPER LEVEL- Two large bedrooms and full bath!

LOWER LEVEL- Laundry room with large space for storage!



Within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included! No Pets Allowed. MUST SEE. Available for move in August 1st!



