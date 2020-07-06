12940 Nicollet Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6a50140ad ---- Cute 1 bedroom main floor condo with patio that steps out to tennis court and a pool! Easy access to 35E, short drive or walk to Burnsville Parkway shops and restaurants. Spacious bedroom with large closet, kitchen includes dishwasher and microwave. Wall mounted air conditioner. Laundry in building. Parking spot close to unit is included. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Water, sewer and garbage included. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.