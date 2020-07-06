All apartments in Burnsville
Location

12940 Nicollet Ave, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6a50140ad ---- Cute 1 bedroom main floor condo with patio that steps out to tennis court and a pool! Easy access to 35E, short drive or walk to Burnsville Parkway shops and restaurants. Spacious bedroom with large closet, kitchen includes dishwasher and microwave. Wall mounted air conditioner. Laundry in building. Parking spot close to unit is included. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Water, sewer and garbage included. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12940 Nicollet Avenue have any available units?
12940 Nicollet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12940 Nicollet Avenue have?
Some of 12940 Nicollet Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12940 Nicollet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12940 Nicollet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12940 Nicollet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12940 Nicollet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 12940 Nicollet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12940 Nicollet Avenue offers parking.
Does 12940 Nicollet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12940 Nicollet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12940 Nicollet Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12940 Nicollet Avenue has a pool.
Does 12940 Nicollet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12940 Nicollet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12940 Nicollet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12940 Nicollet Avenue has units with dishwashers.

