12866 Nicollet Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court community garden gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/adb4726041 ----

Top-floor condo with private 1-car garage available now for quick, easy move-in. Heat included. This community is bursting with amenities: swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, exercise room, onsite laundry, community garden, walking trails and more. Walk to the heart of Burnsville, Ames Center, Civic Center Park, and many great local restaurants. Easy access to I-35W, Highway-13 and metro transit.



Lease Term: 12 Months



Available: NOW!



Pet Policy: No Pets



Utilities Included in Rent: Heat, Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal

Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others



Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $40/month



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.