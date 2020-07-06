All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:59 PM

12866 Nicollet Avenue

12866 Nicollet Ave · No Longer Available
Location

12866 Nicollet Ave, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
community garden
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/adb4726041 ----
Top-floor condo with private 1-car garage available now for quick, easy move-in. Heat included. This community is bursting with amenities: swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, exercise room, onsite laundry, community garden, walking trails and more. Walk to the heart of Burnsville, Ames Center, Civic Center Park, and many great local restaurants. Easy access to I-35W, Highway-13 and metro transit.

Lease Term: 12 Months

Available: NOW!

Pet Policy: No Pets

Utilities Included in Rent: Heat, Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $40/month

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12866 Nicollet Avenue have any available units?
12866 Nicollet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12866 Nicollet Avenue have?
Some of 12866 Nicollet Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12866 Nicollet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12866 Nicollet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12866 Nicollet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12866 Nicollet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12866 Nicollet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12866 Nicollet Avenue offers parking.
Does 12866 Nicollet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12866 Nicollet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12866 Nicollet Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12866 Nicollet Avenue has a pool.
Does 12866 Nicollet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12866 Nicollet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12866 Nicollet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12866 Nicollet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

