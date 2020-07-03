12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage sauna

Wonderful 2BR/1B first floor condo with bright and open living room! Brand new wood flooring in the kitchen, living & dining rooms. An over-sized sliding-glass door opens to a great, private, covered patio that overlooks a beautiful, expansive green space. The updated kitchen offers nice oak cabinets with good storage space. The master bedroom has large double closets. One more bedroom, full bathroom and laundry complete the condo space, but it doesn't stop there. The building offers tons of amenities incluing both indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, billiards, fitness and party rooms. One detached garage stall is included. Conveniently located within walking distance to the Burnsville Heart of the City and Transit Center! #191 School District.



Lease Terms:

$1295 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Sorry, but this is a pet-free building. Water, snow and lawn care are included. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

