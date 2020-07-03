All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:10 AM

12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota

12856 Nicollet Avenue South · (952) 356-3028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12856 Nicollet Avenue South, Burnsville, MN 55337

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
sauna
Wonderful 2BR/1B first floor condo with bright and open living room! Brand new wood flooring in the kitchen, living & dining rooms. An over-sized sliding-glass door opens to a great, private, covered patio that overlooks a beautiful, expansive green space. The updated kitchen offers nice oak cabinets with good storage space. The master bedroom has large double closets. One more bedroom, full bathroom and laundry complete the condo space, but it doesn't stop there. The building offers tons of amenities incluing both indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, billiards, fitness and party rooms. One detached garage stall is included. Conveniently located within walking distance to the Burnsville Heart of the City and Transit Center! #191 School District.

Lease Terms:
$1295 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Sorry, but this is a pet-free building. Water, snow and lawn care are included. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
First floor condo in great location with tons of building amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota have any available units?
12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota have?
Some of 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota currently offering any rent specials?
12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota pet-friendly?
No, 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota offer parking?
Yes, 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota offers parking.
Does 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota have a pool?
Yes, 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota has a pool.
Does 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota have accessible units?
No, 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota does not have accessible units.
Does 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota has units with dishwashers.
