Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

11633 Kennelly Circle

11633 Kennelly Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11633 Kennelly Circle, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29040f104f ---- Perfect setting for this 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Town Home in Burnsville! Enter to the main floor and be greeted by Wood Flooring, Gas Fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Room, Breakfast Bar and a Patio looking out to a very serene Pond! The upper level consists of the 2 bedrooms and a washer and dryer. The Master includes Dual Vanity Sinks, Separated Shower and Commode as well as AMPLE Closet space to boot! The second bedroom has its own full bathroom too! Close to Burnsville schools including: William Byrne Elementary, Metcalf Junior High. You also are in close proximity to; Parks, Restaurants Shopping, Highway 13, Cliff Road or 3 minutes away from Burnsville Transit System! Available: August 8, 2019 Lease Term: 12 month lease Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow Removal and Trash Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11633 Kennelly Circle have any available units?
11633 Kennelly Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11633 Kennelly Circle have?
Some of 11633 Kennelly Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11633 Kennelly Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11633 Kennelly Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11633 Kennelly Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11633 Kennelly Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11633 Kennelly Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11633 Kennelly Circle offers parking.
Does 11633 Kennelly Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11633 Kennelly Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11633 Kennelly Circle have a pool?
No, 11633 Kennelly Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11633 Kennelly Circle have accessible units?
No, 11633 Kennelly Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11633 Kennelly Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11633 Kennelly Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

