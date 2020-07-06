11633 Kennelly Circle

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29040f104f ---- Perfect setting for this 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Town Home in Burnsville! Enter to the main floor and be greeted by Wood Flooring, Gas Fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Room, Breakfast Bar and a Patio looking out to a very serene Pond! The upper level consists of the 2 bedrooms and a washer and dryer. The Master includes Dual Vanity Sinks, Separated Shower and Commode as well as AMPLE Closet space to boot! The second bedroom has its own full bathroom too! Close to Burnsville schools including: William Byrne Elementary, Metcalf Junior High. You also are in close proximity to; Parks, Restaurants Shopping, Highway 13, Cliff Road or 3 minutes away from Burnsville Transit System! Available: August 8, 2019 Lease Term: 12 month lease Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow Removal and Trash Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.