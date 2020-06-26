1016 E Travelers Trl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool garage

This 2 Bed/1Bath condo offers, one level living, new laminate floors throughout the main living area, fresh paint, updated lighting, large kitchen with plenty of countertop space, open dining and living room with wood burning fireplace and walkout to the patio. 2 Spacious bedrooms, 1 being the master with walk-in closet. Laundry room. 1 garage and assigned parking space included. Community Pool. App fee $55 per adult. This property is not approved for section 8. No pets allowed. Book a showing at showmojo.com