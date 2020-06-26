All apartments in Burnsville
1016 E Travelers Trl
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:05 AM

1016 E Travelers Trl

1016 East Travelers Trail · No Longer Available
Burnsville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1016 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This 2 Bed/1Bath condo offers, one level living, new laminate floors throughout the main living area, fresh paint, updated lighting, large kitchen with plenty of countertop space, open dining and living room with wood burning fireplace and walkout to the patio. 2 Spacious bedrooms, 1 being the master with walk-in closet. Laundry room. 1 garage and assigned parking space included. Community Pool. App fee $55 per adult. This property is not approved for section 8. No pets allowed. Book a showing at showmojo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 E Travelers Trl have any available units?
1016 E Travelers Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 E Travelers Trl have?
Some of 1016 E Travelers Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 E Travelers Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1016 E Travelers Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 E Travelers Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1016 E Travelers Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 1016 E Travelers Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1016 E Travelers Trl offers parking.
Does 1016 E Travelers Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 E Travelers Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 E Travelers Trl have a pool?
Yes, 1016 E Travelers Trl has a pool.
Does 1016 E Travelers Trl have accessible units?
No, 1016 E Travelers Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 E Travelers Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 E Travelers Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
