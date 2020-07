Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Our community just recently received an incredible makeover and we are excited about what we have to offer you. We are located off of HWY 694 and Brooklyn Blvd and are close to shopping and entertainment in the area and also downtown Minneapolis. We would be more than happy to show you our community. Once you see our apartments you will be surprised at how they feel like your own home more than anything else while still offering you convenience and affordability. The kitchens have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwashers and built-in microwaves. Our apartments are also furnished with brand new carpet, cherry hardwood floors and maple cabinets. You will also enjoy air conditioning, spacious closets and living area.