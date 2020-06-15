All apartments in Rochester Hills
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:21 PM

2328 Hillendale Dr

2328 Hillendale Drive · (248) 474-6464
Location

2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI 48309
Stratford Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet. Condo has finished basement with extra rooms for office, exercise room, family room or just additional storage!
No Smoking, Pets Negotiable with non-refundable fee(no cats please)!! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents. C
Call John Taseski at Mutual Property Management for more details at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Hillendale Dr have any available units?
2328 Hillendale Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2328 Hillendale Dr have?
Some of 2328 Hillendale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Hillendale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Hillendale Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Hillendale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 Hillendale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2328 Hillendale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Hillendale Dr does offer parking.
Does 2328 Hillendale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 Hillendale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Hillendale Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2328 Hillendale Dr has a pool.
Does 2328 Hillendale Dr have accessible units?
No, 2328 Hillendale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Hillendale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Hillendale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 Hillendale Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2328 Hillendale Dr has units with air conditioning.
