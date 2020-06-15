2328 Hillendale Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet. Condo has finished basement with extra rooms for office, exercise room, family room or just additional storage!

No Smoking, Pets Negotiable with non-refundable fee(no cats please)!! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents. C

Call John Taseski at Mutual Property Management for more details at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com