Apartment List
/
MI
/
rochester hills
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

186 Apartments for rent in Rochester Hills, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
15 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1400 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
940 Homestead Ct
940 Homestead Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2698 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath Rochester Hills home. Corner lot. All appliances included. 3000 sq ft home. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom with own full bath and walk in closet. Fireplace on main floor. All summer landscape included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Cumberland Hills
1 Unit Available
318 Bourbon Ct
318 Bourbon Court, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1576 sqft
Sharp 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch in popular Cumberland hills! Great house in a great location, close to everything, downtown Rochester, expressways, tons of great restaurants and shops. 1st floor laundry, partially finished basement .

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Shadow Woods
1 Unit Available
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Rd
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2284 sqft
Also offered partially furnished, This superb well presented house is set over 2284 Sqft , and comprises of 4 well proportioned bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, A modern kitchen and a charming living room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Stratford Knolls
1 Unit Available
690 Old Perch Rd
690 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1986 sqft
Defining the concept of modern living, this spacious and bright home with versatile design is just the opportunity you’ve been in search of! With hardwood flooring throughout the main level and a flowing, connected interior, entertaining has never

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
752 Englewood Dr
752 Englewood Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom Colonial in Rochester Hills 2500 sq. ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
46353 Dequindre Rd
46353 Dequindre Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Must See 3 Bed, 2 Bath Rochester Hills Ranch 1200 sq. ft. Rochester Hills, 3 bed, 2 bath ranch (Auburn/Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Great room has cathedral ceiling and opens to dining area.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadowbrook Hills
1 Unit Available
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills
2840 Lower Ridge Dr, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
745 sqft
Fully Furnished corporate suite. "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). More available at MotorCityRelocation.com Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com offers Corporate Suites at premier properties in downtown Detroit in the suburbs.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
King's Cove
1 Unit Available
1388 CRESCENT Lane
1388 Crescent Lane, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
Your new home is a turn-key, move-in ready condo located in the highly desirable King's Cove in Rochester Hills! You'll love all of the natural light that this unit has to offer. 3 bedroom. 2 1/2 bath.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2864 GLENBAR Circle
2864 Glenbar Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2000 sqft
Premium lot. Park in the front. Brand new condo 4 bedrm 3 full 1 half bath, built in 2018. Open & airy floor plan. Nice hardwood flr, island granite counter top. Stainless steel gas range & double oven. Balcony has treated deck.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2690 HELMSDALE Circle
2690 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,488
2000 sqft
Long term lease available, Nice newer 4 bedrm condo 2 full 2 half bath, built in 2016, great move-in condition, Open & airy floor plan. Nice hardwood floors in great room, Kitchen has huge island w/granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
749 DUNEDIN Court
749 Dunedin Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2372 sqft
ALL THE WORK HAS BEEN DONE!!!! Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath colonial located on a private cul de sac in a great area of Rochester Hills with award winning Rochester schools. Newer updated kitchen with granite and all updated appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1621 STONECREST Drive
1621 Stonecrest Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1185 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a quiet area but close to shopping and a easy commute! Open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling in the great room, hardwood floors in the great room and the kitchen, fireplace, all appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2713 Helmsdale
2713 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1960 sqft
Stunning 4 bed/3.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Brookedale West
1 Unit Available
348 SHELLBOURNE Drive
348 Shellbourne Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3079 sqft
Four bedroom Colonial in great Rochester Hills neighborhood. Master suite with large walk in closet and private bath with ceramic tile, dual sinks, and skylight.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Oxford Estates-Adams West
1 Unit Available
3081 BURLINGTON Court
3081 Burlington Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3078 sqft
Exclusive Four Bedroom Home with corner lot, side entry garage, on the court and open to commons in back. Picture perfect setting.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1566 Colony Drive
1566 Colony Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Spacious ranch! Super clean! Newer carpet & paint. Newer kitchen appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, first floor laundry (washer & dryer included). Great room with gas fireplace and doorwall to private deck.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Fairview Farms
1 Unit Available
1743 Hillcrest Drive
1743 Hillcrest Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2360 sqft
New Update Just Completed!!! -2 Story Colonial in family oriented sub. Beautiful wood floor throughout the entire house. All new wood floor installed on the 2nd floor. All new Energy Star windows for the entire house.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
2858 Emmons Ave
2858 Emmons Avenue, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2200 sqft
Newer Built Brick Colonial with finished basement.First Floor Laundry.Updated Kitchen with all appliances included.Nice gas fireplace in open family room.Master bedroom with walk in closet and Private bathroom.Privacy fenced yard with deck.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Oaks
1 Unit Available
1553 Scenic Hollow
1553 Scenic Hollow, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
6267 sqft
Grand entrance & privacy for this elegant custom home on a cul-de-sac with over 2 acres that offers a quiet and serene setting.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Fairwood Villas
1 Unit Available
1239 OAKWOOD Court
1239 Oakwood Court, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1843 sqft
Desirable Great Oaks community with community pool. Hard to find 3 bdrms., 2.5 bath condo with 2 car attached garage and bonus of being an end unit. Great rm. with stone surrounded fireplace. Updated kitchen with Corian counters & stainless appls.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester Hills
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,114
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rochester Hills, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rochester Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Rochester Hills 1 BedroomsRochester Hills 2 BedroomsRochester Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRochester Hills 3 BedroomsRochester Hills Apartments with Balcony
Rochester Hills Apartments with GarageRochester Hills Apartments with GymRochester Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRochester Hills Apartments with ParkingRochester Hills Apartments with Pool
Rochester Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerRochester Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsRochester Hills Furnished ApartmentsRochester Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor