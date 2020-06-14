Apartment List
/
MI
/
rochester hills
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

201 Apartments for rent in Rochester Hills, MI with garage

Rochester Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
752 Englewood Dr
752 Englewood Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom Colonial in Rochester Hills 2500 sq. ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
46353 Dequindre Rd
46353 Dequindre Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Must See 3 Bed, 2 Bath Rochester Hills Ranch 1200 sq. ft. Rochester Hills, 3 bed, 2 bath ranch (Auburn/Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Great room has cathedral ceiling and opens to dining area.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadowbrook Hills
1 Unit Available
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
940 Homestead Ct
940 Homestead Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2698 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath Rochester Hills home. Corner lot. All appliances included. 3000 sq ft home. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom with own full bath and walk in closet. Fireplace on main floor. All summer landscape included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Cumberland Hills
1 Unit Available
318 Bourbon Ct
318 Bourbon Court, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1576 sqft
Sharp 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch in popular Cumberland hills! Great house in a great location, close to everything, downtown Rochester, expressways, tons of great restaurants and shops. 1st floor laundry, partially finished basement .

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Stratford Manor
1 Unit Available
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Shadow Woods
1 Unit Available
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Rd
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2284 sqft
Also offered partially furnished, This superb well presented house is set over 2284 Sqft , and comprises of 4 well proportioned bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, A modern kitchen and a charming living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
881 HAMPTON Circle
881 Hampton Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2227 sqft
Very nice area of Rochester Hills this will not last long hurry

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
King's Cove
1 Unit Available
1388 CRESCENT Lane
1388 Crescent Lane, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
Your new home is a turn-key, move-in ready condo located in the highly desirable King's Cove in Rochester Hills! You'll love all of the natural light that this unit has to offer. 3 bedroom. 2 1/2 bath.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2864 GLENBAR Circle
2864 Glenbar Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2000 sqft
Premium lot. Park in the front. Brand new condo 4 bedrm 3 full 1 half bath, built in 2018. Open & airy floor plan. Nice hardwood flr, island granite counter top. Stainless steel gas range & double oven. Balcony has treated deck.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2690 HELMSDALE Circle
2690 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,488
2000 sqft
Long term lease available, Nice newer 4 bedrm condo 2 full 2 half bath, built in 2016, great move-in condition, Open & airy floor plan. Nice hardwood floors in great room, Kitchen has huge island w/granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
749 DUNEDIN Court
749 Dunedin Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2372 sqft
ALL THE WORK HAS BEEN DONE!!!! Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath colonial located on a private cul de sac in a great area of Rochester Hills with award winning Rochester schools. Newer updated kitchen with granite and all updated appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Vintage Estates
1 Unit Available
1903 BLUE GRASS Drive
1903 Blue Grass Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3692 sqft
Beautiful Vintage Estates home with newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, crown moldings, newer carpet, granite, cathedral ceilings, and walk-in pantry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1621 STONECREST Drive
1621 Stonecrest Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1185 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a quiet area but close to shopping and a easy commute! Open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling in the great room, hardwood floors in the great room and the kitchen, fireplace, all appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2713 Helmsdale
2713 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1960 sqft
Stunning 4 bed/3.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Brookedale West
1 Unit Available
348 SHELLBOURNE Drive
348 Shellbourne Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3079 sqft
Four bedroom Colonial in great Rochester Hills neighborhood. Master suite with large walk in closet and private bath with ceramic tile, dual sinks, and skylight.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
2408 Eastern Ave
2408 Eastern Avenue, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
1400 sq. ft. Rochester Hills 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch (Hamlin and Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Open floor plan and beautiful floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, glass/stone backsplash and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Oxford Estates-Adams West
1 Unit Available
3081 BURLINGTON Court
3081 Burlington Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3078 sqft
Exclusive Four Bedroom Home with corner lot, side entry garage, on the court and open to commons in back. Picture perfect setting.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1566 Colony Drive
1566 Colony Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Spacious ranch! Super clean! Newer carpet & paint. Newer kitchen appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, first floor laundry (washer & dryer included). Great room with gas fireplace and doorwall to private deck.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3922 SOMERSET Circle
3922 Somerset Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3225 sqft
Home is situated in a great location, quiet neighborhood with more than 3000 sqft living space features of 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with 3 car tandem garage. A large library/office with wainscot and French door.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Fairview Farms
1 Unit Available
1743 Hillcrest Drive
1743 Hillcrest Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2360 sqft
New Update Just Completed!!! -2 Story Colonial in family oriented sub. Beautiful wood floor throughout the entire house. All new wood floor installed on the 2nd floor. All new Energy Star windows for the entire house.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
2858 Emmons Ave
2858 Emmons Avenue, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2200 sqft
Newer Built Brick Colonial with finished basement.First Floor Laundry.Updated Kitchen with all appliances included.Nice gas fireplace in open family room.Master bedroom with walk in closet and Private bathroom.Privacy fenced yard with deck.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Fairwood Villas
1 Unit Available
1239 OAKWOOD Court
1239 Oakwood Court, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1843 sqft
Desirable Great Oaks community with community pool. Hard to find 3 bdrms., 2.5 bath condo with 2 car attached garage and bonus of being an end unit. Great rm. with stone surrounded fireplace. Updated kitchen with Corian counters & stainless appls.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester Hills
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,243
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Rochester Hills 1 BedroomsRochester Hills 2 BedroomsRochester Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRochester Hills 3 BedroomsRochester Hills Apartments with Balcony
Rochester Hills Apartments with GarageRochester Hills Apartments with GymRochester Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRochester Hills Apartments with ParkingRochester Hills Apartments with Pool
Rochester Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerRochester Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsRochester Hills Furnished ApartmentsRochester Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor