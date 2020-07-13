133 Apartments for rent in Rochester Hills, MI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rochester Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
16 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1400 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1750 School Rd
1750 School Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Large Colonial home on 1/2 acre backs to baseball fields on school rd. 3-4 bedroom or library. dining area large kitchen 2+ car garage, wood deck full basement appliances. money to move in is 1.5 month security first month rent $300.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Manor
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Shadow Woods
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Rd
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2284 sqft
Also offered partially furnished, This superb well presented house is set over 2284 Sqft , and comprises of 4 well proportioned bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, A modern kitchen and a charming living room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Farms
1385 E HORSESHOE BEND DRIVE
1385 East Horseshoe Bend, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2590 sqft
Home is occupied, 24 HOUR NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS. Well cared for updated 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in sought after Fairview Farms Sub.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cross Creek
41 CROSS CREEK Boulevard
41 Cross Creek Boulevard, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2863 sqft
Fabulous contemporary home in the coveted Cross Creek Boulevard Subdivision. Minutes from both Stony Creek and Downtown Rochester, Ideally located. Open granite kitchen to great room is great for entertaining. First floor master suite.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills
2840 Lower Ridge Dr, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
745 sqft
Fully Furnished corporate suite. "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). More available at MotorCityRelocation.com Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com offers Corporate Suites at premier properties in downtown Detroit in the suburbs.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook Hills
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2550 Brilliance
2550 Brilliance, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2374 sqft
This attractive, move in ready, 4 bedroom, 2.2 bathroom home in the very desirable Rockhaven Estates sub is ready for immediate occupancy. Built in 1998, updated in 2017 with granite counters and new hardwood floors.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
629 OAKBROOK W
629 Oakbrook West, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1412 sqft
Probably one of the best waterfront views in all of Rochester Hills. Views of Paint Creek from almost every room and they are AWESOME! Enjoy living in a setting where nature surrounds you.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3174 AVON MANOR Road
3174 Avon Manor Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1124 sqft
Beautiful remodeled ranch in a great area. Well Maintained w/large private fenced yard, covered back patio & 2 car attached garage. Home is move in ready with new Pergo flooring, fresh paint, carpet, fixtures, newer appliances, blinds & more.

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Christian Hills
1571 CROOKS Road
1571 Crooks Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2597 sqft
This is a fantastic renovated contemporary home on nearly 1/2 acre in Rochester Hills. Close to amenities such as D.T.

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Brookedale Woods
494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S
494 Rolling Green Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2334 sqft
ALMOST EVERY SQUARE INCH INSIDE AND OUT HAS BEEN REMODELED! This is the one you have been waiting for! Be the first to live in this fully remodeled home! All new flooring throughout home with beautiful HW/Vinyl flooring and carpet throughout!

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2594 Helmsdale Circle
2594 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1925 sqft
Beautiful newer construction end-unit brownstone for lease. Natural light beaming throughout this open contemporary floorplan. Amazing kitchen with granite counters, backsplash, double oven, stove with hood, huge island with sink and breakfast bar.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Vintage Estates
1903 BLUE GRASS Drive
1903 Blue Grass Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3692 sqft
Beautiful Vintage Estates home with newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, crown moldings, newer carpet, granite, cathedral ceilings, and walk-in pantry.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2713 Helmsdale
2713 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1960 sqft
Stunning 4 bed/3.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Brooklands Park
2408 Eastern Ave
2408 Eastern Avenue, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
1400 sq. ft. Rochester Hills 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch (Hamlin and Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Open floor plan and beautiful floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, glass/stone backsplash and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1566 Colony Drive
1566 Colony Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Spacious ranch! Super clean! Newer carpet & paint. Newer kitchen appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, first floor laundry (washer & dryer included). Great room with gas fireplace and doorwall to private deck.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3922 SOMERSET Circle
3922 Somerset Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3225 sqft
Home is situated in a great location, quiet neighborhood with more than 3000 sqft living space features of 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with 3 car tandem garage. A large library/office with wainscot and French door.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Brooklands Park
2858 Emmons Ave
2858 Emmons Avenue, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2200 sqft
Newer Built Brick Colonial with finished basement.First Floor Laundry.Updated Kitchen with all appliances included.Nice gas fireplace in open family room.Master bedroom with walk in closet and Private bathroom.Privacy fenced yard with deck.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood Villas
1239 OAKWOOD Court
1239 Oakwood Court, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1843 sqft
Desirable Great Oaks community with community pool. Hard to find 3 bdrms., 2.5 bath condo with 2 car attached garage and bonus of being an end unit. Great rm. with stone surrounded fireplace. Updated kitchen with Corian counters & stainless appls.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Eyster's Avon Gardens
2796 NORTON LAWN
2796 Norton Lawn Street, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2500 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom home on 1 acre lot with great curb appeal and many surprises waiting for you inside and out! Upon arrival, notice the expansive and inviting wrap-around porch that provides a comfortable place to take in the fresh air and

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3255 WREN Lane
3255 Wren Lane, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2766 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH COLONIAL FOR SALE! LARGE 2 STORY FOYER OPENS TO LIVING ROOM WITH BAY WINDOW. KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, VENTED EXHAUST FAN FOR RANGE, AND LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
664 WINDSONG Drive
664 Windsong Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2886 sqft
Amazing colonial ready to move in. 4 beds, 3.5 baths, formal living, dining, library/den, two story great room opens to beautiful updated kitchen with eating area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rochester Hills, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rochester Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

