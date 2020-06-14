129 Apartments for rent in Rochester Hills, MI with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
15 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1400 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Meadowbrook Hills
1 Unit Available
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Stratford Manor
1 Unit Available
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Stratford Knolls
1 Unit Available
690 Old Perch Rd
690 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1986 sqft
Defining the concept of modern living, this spacious and bright home with versatile design is just the opportunity you’ve been in search of! With hardwood flooring throughout the main level and a flowing, connected interior, entertaining has never

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2864 GLENBAR Circle
2864 Glenbar Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2000 sqft
Premium lot. Park in the front. Brand new condo 4 bedrm 3 full 1 half bath, built in 2018. Open & airy floor plan. Nice hardwood flr, island granite counter top. Stainless steel gas range & double oven. Balcony has treated deck.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2690 HELMSDALE Circle
2690 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,488
2000 sqft
Long term lease available, Nice newer 4 bedrm condo 2 full 2 half bath, built in 2016, great move-in condition, Open & airy floor plan. Nice hardwood floors in great room, Kitchen has huge island w/granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
749 DUNEDIN Court
749 Dunedin Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2372 sqft
ALL THE WORK HAS BEEN DONE!!!! Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath colonial located on a private cul de sac in a great area of Rochester Hills with award winning Rochester schools. Newer updated kitchen with granite and all updated appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Vintage Estates
1 Unit Available
1903 BLUE GRASS Drive
1903 Blue Grass Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3692 sqft
Beautiful Vintage Estates home with newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, crown moldings, newer carpet, granite, cathedral ceilings, and walk-in pantry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1621 STONECREST Drive
1621 Stonecrest Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1185 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a quiet area but close to shopping and a easy commute! Open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling in the great room, hardwood floors in the great room and the kitchen, fireplace, all appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
2713 Helmsdale
2713 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1960 sqft
Stunning 4 bed/3.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oxford Estates-Adams West
1 Unit Available
3081 BURLINGTON Court
3081 Burlington Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3078 sqft
Exclusive Four Bedroom Home with corner lot, side entry garage, on the court and open to commons in back. Picture perfect setting.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North Fairview Farms
1 Unit Available
1743 Hillcrest Drive
1743 Hillcrest Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2360 sqft
New Update Just Completed!!! -2 Story Colonial in family oriented sub. Beautiful wood floor throughout the entire house. All new wood floor installed on the 2nd floor. All new Energy Star windows for the entire house.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester Hills
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,243
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
801 Plate St, #103
801 Plate Street, Rochester, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
801 Plate St, #103 Available 08/01/20 Walk to Downtown Rochester - Completely Refinished 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo with Pool - Beautiful brick condo, walk to Downtown Rochester. Enter to large living room with new flooring and great natural light.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Twin Oaks
1 Unit Available
339 1/2 Wilcox St
339 1/2 Wilcox St, Rochester, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Updated 1 bed, 1 bath Rochester upper unit (University and Main Street) with hardwood floors and updated cabinets. Large master bedroom with armoire. Open space with living room and dining room and matching armoire.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Renshaw
1 Unit Available
504 QUARTER Street
504 Quarter Street, Rochester, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1401 sqft
What an opportunity to lease this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to Downtown Rochester!! This AMAZING home comes with Brand New Wood Laminate flooring ,newer furnace, a/c, roof, new granite counters with stainless

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
770 Amberwood Drive
770 Amberwood Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3546 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, conveniently located in a newer development of Troy. 4 FULL BATHS! Open floor plan with neutral colors. Beautiful hardwood flooring in family room, living room, dining room and library/den.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
2356 Orchard Crest St
2356 Orchard Crest Street, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Walk in to this beautiful and cozy two bedroom condo with a basement located in Shelby Township. Bright color wood flooring throughout home, easy for accessorizing.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
495 MILLER Avenue
495 Miller Avenue, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
751 sqft
Location - Walk to downtown Rochester and nearby Clinton River Trail. Ranch style condo on the second floor. Newly updated - New kitchen - Bath - Windows- Hardwood Floors - new appliances. Parking plus a carport.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Stony Creek Ridge North
1 Unit Available
1402 ross lne
1402 Ross Lane, Rochester, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3300 sqft
Rochester/Stoney Creek Ridge North/Colonial 3300 square ft home backs up to pond and nature presserve/4 bedrooms,Master Bedroom with master bath huge walk in closet /3.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester Hills
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2136 Hempstead Rd
2136 Hempstead Road, Auburn Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1313 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom brick ranch with attached 2 car garage, basement and 1 1/2 baths. Features kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and brand new counter tops, neutral colors, great for decorating. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
970 Stratford Ln E
970 Stratford Lane West, Bloomfield Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1458 sqft
Stunning, completely updated town home condo in the heart of Bloomfield Hills! Foyer meets you with an open flowing staircase, that leads to a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rochester Hills, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rochester Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

