3 bedroom apartments
173 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rochester Hills, MI
15 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1400 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
752 Englewood Dr
752 Englewood Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
Large 4 Bedroom Colonial in Rochester Hills 2500 sq. ft.
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
46353 Dequindre Rd
46353 Dequindre Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Must See 3 Bed, 2 Bath Rochester Hills Ranch 1200 sq. ft. Rochester Hills, 3 bed, 2 bath ranch (Auburn/Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Great room has cathedral ceiling and opens to dining area.
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
940 Homestead Ct
940 Homestead Court, Rochester Hills, MI
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath Rochester Hills home. Corner lot. All appliances included. 3000 sq ft home. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom with own full bath and walk in closet. Fireplace on main floor. All summer landscape included.
Stratford Manor
1 Unit Available
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.
Shadow Woods
1 Unit Available
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Rd
2981 Powderhorn Ridge Road, Rochester Hills, MI
Also offered partially furnished, This superb well presented house is set over 2284 Sqft , and comprises of 4 well proportioned bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, A modern kitchen and a charming living room.
Cumberland Hills
1 Unit Available
318 Bourbon Ct
318 Bourbon Court, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1576 sqft
Sharp 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch in popular Cumberland hills! Great house in a great location, close to everything, downtown Rochester, expressways, tons of great restaurants and shops. 1st floor laundry, partially finished basement .
1 Unit Available
881 HAMPTON Circle
881 Hampton Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
Very nice area of Rochester Hills this will not last long hurry
King's Cove
1 Unit Available
1388 CRESCENT Lane
1388 Crescent Lane, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
Your new home is a turn-key, move-in ready condo located in the highly desirable King's Cove in Rochester Hills! You'll love all of the natural light that this unit has to offer. 3 bedroom. 2 1/2 bath.
1 Unit Available
2864 GLENBAR Circle
2864 Glenbar Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
Premium lot. Park in the front. Brand new condo 4 bedrm 3 full 1 half bath, built in 2018. Open & airy floor plan. Nice hardwood flr, island granite counter top. Stainless steel gas range & double oven. Balcony has treated deck.
1 Unit Available
2690 HELMSDALE Circle
2690 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
Long term lease available, Nice newer 4 bedrm condo 2 full 2 half bath, built in 2016, great move-in condition, Open & airy floor plan. Nice hardwood floors in great room, Kitchen has huge island w/granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances.
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
749 DUNEDIN Court
749 Dunedin Court, Rochester Hills, MI
ALL THE WORK HAS BEEN DONE!!!! Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath colonial located on a private cul de sac in a great area of Rochester Hills with award winning Rochester schools. Newer updated kitchen with granite and all updated appliances.
Vintage Estates
1 Unit Available
1903 BLUE GRASS Drive
1903 Blue Grass Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
Beautiful Vintage Estates home with newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, crown moldings, newer carpet, granite, cathedral ceilings, and walk-in pantry.
1 Unit Available
1621 STONECREST Drive
1621 Stonecrest Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1185 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a quiet area but close to shopping and a easy commute! Open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling in the great room, hardwood floors in the great room and the kitchen, fireplace, all appliances.
1 Unit Available
2713 Helmsdale
2713 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
Stunning 4 bed/3.
Brookedale West
1 Unit Available
348 SHELLBOURNE Drive
348 Shellbourne Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
Four bedroom Colonial in great Rochester Hills neighborhood. Master suite with large walk in closet and private bath with ceramic tile, dual sinks, and skylight.
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
2408 Eastern Ave
2408 Eastern Avenue, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
1400 sq. ft. Rochester Hills 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch (Hamlin and Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Open floor plan and beautiful floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, glass/stone backsplash and stainless steel appliances.
Oxford Estates-Adams West
1 Unit Available
3081 BURLINGTON Court
3081 Burlington Court, Rochester Hills, MI
Exclusive Four Bedroom Home with corner lot, side entry garage, on the court and open to commons in back. Picture perfect setting.
1 Unit Available
3922 SOMERSET Circle
3922 Somerset Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
Home is situated in a great location, quiet neighborhood with more than 3000 sqft living space features of 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with 3 car tandem garage. A large library/office with wainscot and French door.
North Fairview Farms
1 Unit Available
1743 Hillcrest Drive
1743 Hillcrest Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
New Update Just Completed!!! -2 Story Colonial in family oriented sub. Beautiful wood floor throughout the entire house. All new wood floor installed on the 2nd floor. All new Energy Star windows for the entire house.
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
2858 Emmons Ave
2858 Emmons Avenue, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2200 sqft
Newer Built Brick Colonial with finished basement.First Floor Laundry.Updated Kitchen with all appliances included.Nice gas fireplace in open family room.Master bedroom with walk in closet and Private bathroom.Privacy fenced yard with deck.
North Oaks
1 Unit Available
1553 Scenic Hollow
1553 Scenic Hollow, Rochester Hills, MI
Grand entrance & privacy for this elegant custom home on a cul-de-sac with over 2 acres that offers a quiet and serene setting.
Fairwood Villas
1 Unit Available
1239 OAKWOOD Court
1239 Oakwood Court, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1843 sqft
Desirable Great Oaks community with community pool. Hard to find 3 bdrms., 2.5 bath condo with 2 car attached garage and bonus of being an end unit. Great rm. with stone surrounded fireplace. Updated kitchen with Corian counters & stainless appls.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester Hills
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
