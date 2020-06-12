/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
91 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rochester Hills, MI
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
15 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadowbrook Hills
1 Unit Available
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1566 Colony Drive
1566 Colony Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Spacious ranch! Super clean! Newer carpet & paint. Newer kitchen appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, first floor laundry (washer & dryer included). Great room with gas fireplace and doorwall to private deck.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester Hills
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1176 sqft
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rochester Road
1 Unit Available
1128 Alameda Blvd
1128 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1457 sqft
Townes of Northwyck Available 06/15/20 Beautiful ranch style upper floor condo. Ideal location in heart of Troy: quick access to highways, close to shopping, and restaurants. Minutes to downtown areas and walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2605 GREENSTONE BLVD APT 210
2605 Greenstone Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1093 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 full bath top floor condo available for lease. Very bright & spacious with brand new flooring throughout the whole condo. Full size washer & dryer inside the unit. Rent includes water, lawn maintenance & snow removal.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
3509 TREMONTE Circle N
3509 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Beautiful Upper End Unit Condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room and private balcony with beautiful views overlooking gazebo & common grounds. Private laundry room with washer & dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2356 Orchard Crest St
2356 Orchard Crest Street, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Walk in to this beautiful and cozy two bedroom condo with a basement located in Shelby Township. Bright color wood flooring throughout home, easy for accessorizing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1871 FLAGSTONE Circle
1871 Flagstone Circle, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1338 sqft
Neutral condo overlooking treed commons. End unit & absolutely the best setting in the complex for privacy and views. Great location near trails and all conveniences. All appliances included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Rochester Road
1 Unit Available
1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard
1220 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1770 sqft
Immaculately maintanined 2 bed w/den and 2 bath END unit condo featuring great room w/vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, open kitchen w/upgraded 42" cherry cabinets, center island, master ste.
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle
5346 Brookemonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1344 sqft
Like new ground floor unit, private entry, gas fireplace, 2 full baths, neutral décor. Very quiet setting overlooking the common area at the rear of the complex. amenities include clubhouse, community pool, gym, basketball & tennis courts.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester Hills
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St, Washington, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1450 sqft
This charming community offers easy access to M-53 and the area's best restaurants and shopping. Each townhome-style home features a gourmet kitchen and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site bark park.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
52 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1348 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
54320 East Annsbury Circle
54320 E Annsbury Cir, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Shelby Township 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo-Style Apartment, Garage & Pool - Annsbury North Place apartments of Shelby Township offers luxurious two and three bedroom apartment homes in a quiet neighborhood setting.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
56391 Newport
56391 Newport Dr, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2 Baths, 2-car by Stoney Creek Park. New Construction! - Welcome to carefree living at Stoney Creek Cove.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
55714 Shelby Road
55714 Shelby Rd, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Adult Community Living 2 Bedroom, 2-Baths Luxury Apartment near Stoney Creek Metro Park - Luxury 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1100 square feet Apartment in Adult Living Community at Shelby Park Manor North in Shelby Township within minutes of Stoney Creek
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2048 Trimble Street
2048 Trimble Street, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1891 sqft
Sparkling New 2/2 Condo in Orion Twp - WOW! This beautiful light & bright condo with over $75k in builder upgrades is a dream.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2643 Golfview Dr, 205
2643 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
This 2BR and 2BA rental sublease is available in the heart of Troy MI from June 1. It is on 2nd floor. It is within walking distance of Somerset Mall. There is are many shops and restaurants nearby and golf course next door.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
970 Stratford Ln E
970 Stratford Lane West, Bloomfield Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1458 sqft
Stunning, completely updated town home condo in the heart of Bloomfield Hills! Foyer meets you with an open flowing staircase, that leads to a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2425 E Mulberry Road NW
2425 Mulberry Sq, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1443 sqft
Beautifully updated and completely remodeled. This home is completely move in ready. New faux wood flooring throughout. Freshly painted. The kitchen has been completely redone, with high quality lighting fixtures, as well quartz countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2401 WILDBROOK Run
2401 Wildbrook Run, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1589 sqft
Experience an amazing opportunity to live inside the Heathers Golf Club Community! See this marvelous well-maintained ranch that includes nearly 1,600 sq ft of livable space that also includes 2 beds, 2 full baths, and an open floor plan concept
