75 Apartments for rent in Lake Orion, MI

lake orion
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Village Of Lake Orion Downtown
155 Atwater Street, Unit A
155 Atwater Street, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Guinn Place Townhouses 155 Atwater Unit A Lake Orion, MI 48362 24-month lease @ $1,400.
Village Of Lake Orion Downtown
120 South Broadway - 203
120 South Broadway Street, Lake Orion, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1203 sqft
NOW OPEN!! New Construction Apartments in Downtown Lake Orion. Multiple floor plans for 1 and 2 bedroom homes available.
1071 NAKOMIS Trail
1071 Nakomis Road, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4042 sqft
Also listed For Sale, 4000 SQ FT Elegant Home w/200 Ft. of level Lake Frontage! Enjoy gorgeous views from every room in this hilltop home on a peninsula behind private gates. Extensive updates incl.
922 RIDGEVIEW Circle
922 Ridgeview Circle, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2403 sqft
Exceptional 5 bedroom Lake Orion colonial for lease! Beautiful well maintained interior. Open kitchen/family room concept. Kitchen features large center island and eat in breakfast area. Main level offers formal dining, living room and study.
784 Porteous
784 Porteous Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
784 Porteous Available 06/01/20 Nice 2 bedroom ranch with lake access - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom home situated in Lake Orion with lake access and on canal. Home features ceramic tile, new plush carpet, huge double lot and nice walkout porch.
1251 S LAPEER Road
1251 South Lapeer Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,000
670 sqft
Perfect for professional use, or medical such as psychology office. 670 square feet located on M-24 before Clarkston road a few miles from I-75.
1895 Hunters Ln
1895 Hunters Lane, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1059 sqft
1059 sq. ft. 2 bed, 2 bath Lake Orion ranch condo (Joslyn and Scripps) with two car attached garage and finished walk out basement. Doorwall in living room with access to large deck. Finished basement with full back and walkout.
2048 Trimble Street
2048 Trimble Street, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1891 sqft
Sparkling New 2/2 Condo in Orion Twp - WOW! This beautiful light & bright condo with over $75k in builder upgrades is a dream.
1260 Lacrosse Trail
1260 Lacrosse Trail, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4050 sqft
Beautiful 4050 square foot home in desirable neighborhood Very well maintained and custom built Amazing 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house in Oakland County.
3825 ORION Road
3825 Orion Road, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3476 sqft
Charming classic colonial on acreage within minutes of downtown Rochester - country living at its best - comfortable open floor plan perfect for entertaining and family living - wonderful updated kitchen w/bosch appl. and sub. zero refrig.
3509 TREMONTE Circle N
3509 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Beautiful Upper End Unit Condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room and private balcony with beautiful views overlooking gazebo & common grounds. Private laundry room with washer & dryer.
Downtown Oxford
103 S WASHINGTON ST
103 South Washington Street, Oxford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1510 sqft
This is an amazing chance to live in a stunning 1830's House! That is right this house was build in 1830 and is still lovely! It is not your average house. If you love character this is for you! Located in Downtown Oxford.
Downtown Oxford
26 E BURDICK Street
26 East Burdick Street, Oxford, MI
Studio
$1,150
1242 sqft
GREAT HIGH TRAFFIC LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN OXFORD. QUAINT VICTORIAN BUILDING WITH A LONG HISTORY AS A BEAUTY/BARBER SHOP. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. GREAT PARKING SPACE AT THE BACK OF THE BUILDING AND ADJACENT TO DOWNTOWN RETAIL.
925 N LAPEER-Warehouse Road
925 North Lapeer Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$2,100
250 sqft
Need storage? 2500 sq. ft. warehouse located in the back of 925 Legacy with loading dock! and overhead door!
2416 Findley Circle
2416 Findley Circle, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2722 sqft
Live in a Luxury subdivision (Pulte Homes Parkview Community at Lake Orion). Breathtaking executive home for lease. 5 Bed, 3 Full Bath, WALKOUT basement with private backyard facing the pond with a beautiful deck.
3423 BLACK CHERRY
3423 Black Cherry, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3777 sqft
*Avail June 6th* Commanding colonial in desirable Century Oaks! Nestled deep in sub this beautiful home is located on cozy cul-de-sac & shielded w/mature trees for extra privacy. This massive home boasts 5027 of fin sqft, 4 bdrms, & 4.
3694 W CLARKSTON Road
3694 Clarkston Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$2,500
3948 sqft
Available May 1 Nice space with private offices already built out - was used by a counseling center previously
5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle
5346 Brookemonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1344 sqft
Like new ground floor unit, private entry, gas fireplace, 2 full baths, neutral décor. Very quiet setting overlooking the common area at the rear of the complex. amenities include clubhouse, community pool, gym, basketball & tennis courts.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Orion
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,036
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,114
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
93 W Strathmore
93 Strathmore Avenue West, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1164 sqft
93 Strathmore Pontiac 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch with 2 car garage - For a priority showing pleasae fill out a guest card at http://bit.ly/93-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath Ranch is waiting for you and your family.
821 Brandon Ave
821 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Spacious 1,600 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 04/01/2020.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lake Orion, the median rent is $510 for a studio, $616 for a 1-bedroom, $802 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,066 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lake Orion, check out our monthly Lake Orion Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Orion area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Orion from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.
