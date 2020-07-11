/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:53 AM
106 Apartments for rent in Rochester Hills, MI with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
16 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1400 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1514 PORTER Circle
1514 Porter Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
828 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths Updated kitchen. All appliances are included. Complex has pool, tennis courts, club house and beach volleyball. Walking distance to Thelma Spencer Park. Monthly rent includes the association fee.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1750 School Rd
1750 School Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Large Colonial home on 1/2 acre backs to baseball fields on school rd. 3-4 bedroom or library. dining area large kitchen 2+ car garage, wood deck full basement appliances. money to move in is 1.5 month security first month rent $300.
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Manor
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills
2840 Lower Ridge Dr, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
745 sqft
Fully Furnished corporate suite. "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). More available at MotorCityRelocation.com Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com offers Corporate Suites at premier properties in downtown Detroit in the suburbs.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2550 Brilliance
2550 Brilliance, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2374 sqft
This attractive, move in ready, 4 bedroom, 2.2 bathroom home in the very desirable Rockhaven Estates sub is ready for immediate occupancy. Built in 1998, updated in 2017 with granite counters and new hardwood floors.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
629 OAKBROOK W
629 Oakbrook West, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1412 sqft
Probably one of the best waterfront views in all of Rochester Hills. Views of Paint Creek from almost every room and they are AWESOME! Enjoy living in a setting where nature surrounds you.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Brookedale Woods
940 HOMESTEAD Court
940 Homestead Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Colonial 4 bed/3 full bath, Rochester Hills, Rochester Schools. Desirable Brookedale Woods Subdivision. Immaculate. Updated kitchen includes granite with cherry cabinets. Appliances included.
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Christian Hills
1571 CROOKS Road
1571 Crooks Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2597 sqft
This is a fantastic renovated contemporary home on nearly 1/2 acre in Rochester Hills. Close to amenities such as D.T.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brookedale Woods
494 ROLLING GREEN Circle S
494 Rolling Green Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2334 sqft
ALMOST EVERY SQUARE INCH INSIDE AND OUT HAS BEEN REMODELED! This is the one you have been waiting for! Be the first to live in this fully remodeled home! All new flooring throughout home with beautiful HW/Vinyl flooring and carpet throughout!
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2594 Helmsdale Circle
2594 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1925 sqft
Beautiful newer construction end-unit brownstone for lease. Natural light beaming throughout this open contemporary floorplan. Amazing kitchen with granite counters, backsplash, double oven, stove with hood, huge island with sink and breakfast bar.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2713 Helmsdale
2713 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1960 sqft
Stunning 4 bed/3.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Brooklands Park
2408 Eastern Ave
2408 Eastern Avenue, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
1400 sq. ft. Rochester Hills 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch (Hamlin and Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Open floor plan and beautiful floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, glass/stone backsplash and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1566 Colony Drive
1566 Colony Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Spacious ranch! Super clean! Newer carpet & paint. Newer kitchen appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, first floor laundry (washer & dryer included). Great room with gas fireplace and doorwall to private deck.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3922 SOMERSET Circle
3922 Somerset Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3225 sqft
Home is situated in a great location, quiet neighborhood with more than 3000 sqft living space features of 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with 3 car tandem garage. A large library/office with wainscot and French door.
1 of 3
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Brooklands Park
2858 Emmons Ave
2858 Emmons Avenue, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2200 sqft
Newer Built Brick Colonial with finished basement.First Floor Laundry.Updated Kitchen with all appliances included.Nice gas fireplace in open family room.Master bedroom with walk in closet and Private bathroom.Privacy fenced yard with deck.
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood Villas
1239 OAKWOOD Court
1239 Oakwood Court, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1843 sqft
Desirable Great Oaks community with community pool. Hard to find 3 bdrms., 2.5 bath condo with 2 car attached garage and bonus of being an end unit. Great rm. with stone surrounded fireplace. Updated kitchen with Corian counters & stainless appls.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Eyster's Avon Gardens
2796 NORTON LAWN
2796 Norton Lawn Street, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2500 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom home on 1 acre lot with great curb appeal and many surprises waiting for you inside and out! Upon arrival, notice the expansive and inviting wrap-around porch that provides a comfortable place to take in the fresh air and
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3255 WREN Lane
3255 Wren Lane, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2766 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH COLONIAL FOR SALE! LARGE 2 STORY FOYER OPENS TO LIVING ROOM WITH BAY WINDOW. KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, VENTED EXHAUST FAN FOR RANGE, AND LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
664 WINDSONG Drive
664 Windsong Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2886 sqft
Amazing colonial ready to move in. 4 beds, 3.5 baths, formal living, dining, library/den, two story great room opens to beautiful updated kitchen with eating area.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester Hills
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
33 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
5 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3374 Tremonte Cir N
3374 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1142 sqft
Spacious upper 2 bedroom 2 full bath end unit in Oakland Twp. 1 car attached garage with balcony. Located at the back of the community with plenty of common area in front of condo and beautiful view.
Similar Pages
Rochester Hills 1 BedroomsRochester Hills 2 BedroomsRochester Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRochester Hills 3 BedroomsRochester Hills Apartments with Balcony
Rochester Hills Apartments with GarageRochester Hills Apartments with GymRochester Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRochester Hills Apartments with ParkingRochester Hills Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI