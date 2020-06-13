/
accessible apartments
156 Accessible Apartments for rent in Wheaton, MD
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wheaton-Glenmont
4 Units Available
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Wheaton
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
Results within 5 miles of Wheaton
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
44 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
58 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,810
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,782
1410 sqft
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
34 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,847
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,426
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Chevy Chase-DC
22 Units Available
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,861
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,981
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,442
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
10 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,010
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,044
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,623
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,141
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,536
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,435
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,711
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Chevy Chase-DC
29 Units Available
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,320
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,586
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1114 sqft
Historic charm and modern living join forces in recently renovated apartments featuring ample storage and large windows. The Connecticut Avenue location means easy access to the neighborhood's top restaurants.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,493
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,754
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
28 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Central Rockville
7 Units Available
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,665
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,874
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,739
1156 sqft
Recently opened, contemporary apartments with nine-foot ceilings, balconies and modern furnishings and feel. Eighth-Floor pool and fitness center, plus 15th-floor club room and rooftop deck. Half block walk to the Metro or MARC.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
13 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,948
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
34 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,322
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,187
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,551
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,784
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1018 sqft
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,638
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,620
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,170
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
