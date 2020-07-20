All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 2144 Little Sorrel Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
2144 Little Sorrel Way
Last updated June 19 2019 at 5:02 PM

2144 Little Sorrel Way

2144 Little Sorrel Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2144 Little Sorrel Way, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please click here to apply Ultra chic TH w/ a contemporary open concept located in the LEESBOROUGH Subdivision of Silver Spring. This 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bathroom home sports an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and island, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, and ample cabinet space. Beautiful hardwood flooring through out. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet Premium features incl: 9ft ceilings; recessed lighting; powder room; deck; grand master suite, rec room/den, ample storage & 2-car garage. Short walk to Metro, shops,and fine dining. Minutes to downtown Silver Spring, I-495, and I-270,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 Little Sorrel Way have any available units?
2144 Little Sorrel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 2144 Little Sorrel Way have?
Some of 2144 Little Sorrel Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 Little Sorrel Way currently offering any rent specials?
2144 Little Sorrel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 Little Sorrel Way pet-friendly?
No, 2144 Little Sorrel Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 2144 Little Sorrel Way offer parking?
Yes, 2144 Little Sorrel Way offers parking.
Does 2144 Little Sorrel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2144 Little Sorrel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 Little Sorrel Way have a pool?
No, 2144 Little Sorrel Way does not have a pool.
Does 2144 Little Sorrel Way have accessible units?
No, 2144 Little Sorrel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 Little Sorrel Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 Little Sorrel Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2144 Little Sorrel Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2144 Little Sorrel Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWheaton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheaton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College