2144 Little Sorrel Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Please click here to apply Ultra chic TH w/ a contemporary open concept located in the LEESBOROUGH Subdivision of Silver Spring. This 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bathroom home sports an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and island, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, and ample cabinet space. Beautiful hardwood flooring through out. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet Premium features incl: 9ft ceilings; recessed lighting; powder room; deck; grand master suite, rec room/den, ample storage & 2-car garage. Short walk to Metro, shops,and fine dining. Minutes to downtown Silver Spring, I-495, and I-270,