All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 12400 Downer Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
12400 Downer Dr
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:31 AM

12400 Downer Dr

12400 Downer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12400 Downer Drive, Wheaton, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in ready split level updated with three bedrooms and two full baths.
Partial basement with a small finished room and laundry. Storage shed in
back yard. Fully fenced back yard. Updated kitchen and baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12400 Downer Dr have any available units?
12400 Downer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
Is 12400 Downer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12400 Downer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12400 Downer Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12400 Downer Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 12400 Downer Dr offer parking?
No, 12400 Downer Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12400 Downer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12400 Downer Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12400 Downer Dr have a pool?
No, 12400 Downer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12400 Downer Dr have accessible units?
No, 12400 Downer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12400 Downer Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12400 Downer Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12400 Downer Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12400 Downer Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWheaton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheaton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College