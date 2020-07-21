Move in ready split level updated with three bedrooms and two full baths. Partial basement with a small finished room and laundry. Storage shed in back yard. Fully fenced back yard. Updated kitchen and baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12400 Downer Dr have any available units?
12400 Downer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
Is 12400 Downer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12400 Downer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.