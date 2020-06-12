/
2 bedroom apartments
166 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wheaton, MD
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
10 Units Available
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
18 Units Available
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
5 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
12038 CLARIDGE RD
12038 Claridge Road, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
RENTAL SPECIAL - 1st Month's Rent FREE!!! This beautiful property has been completely updated and ready to go for the pickiest tenant. New appliances, new cabinetry, new countertops, new backsplash, new floors, etc. You will NOT be disappointed.
1 of 20
Last updated December 6 at 12:21pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
4206 Round Hill Rd
4206 Round Hill Road, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Upgraded 2 bedroom+2 dens/2BA. - Bright 2 bedrooms + 2 dens, 2 full bathrooms 1,200 square foot Cape Cod on a 7,153 square foot lot.
Results within 1 mile of Wheaton
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
25 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
41 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
10 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1013 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:42am
56 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
23 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
940 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9800 Georgia Ave
9800 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
Silver Spring condo. 2 min walk to metro station. - Property Id: 281481 Silver Spring, MD $ 1,799 per month (1-year lease minimum) 2 bedroom apartment, 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. Large bedrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804
3333 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3356 HEWITT AVENUE
3356 Hewitt Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Specious 2 bedroom one bath on second floor, newly updated including kitchen with new granite counters , new cabinets and new gas stove, new carpet, new paint , recent heat Pump and nice balcony. Most convenient location, near Shopping, Bus stop.
Results within 5 miles of Wheaton
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
11 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1018 sqft
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
986 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Rockville
27 Units Available
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1010 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Rockville
17 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
79 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1054 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
