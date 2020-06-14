160 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wheaton, MD
Bet you didn't know Wheaton was named after Major General in the Union Army, Frank Wheaton. Major General Wheaton helped repel Jubal Earlys Confederate raiders headed for the U.S. Capitol, and had a town named for his efforts.
Wheaton is within the boundaries of Silver Spring, Maryland, and as such is a convenient commuting community for workers heading for Washington, D.C. It has its own metro stop, cleverly (or not so cleverly) named Wheaton, and a population hovering at about 48,000. Within the Wheaton community, the downtown area houses many shops and restaurants, including the Wheaton Mall, which is a shopping mecca with major chain stores and boutique shops.
Finding an apartment in Wheaton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.