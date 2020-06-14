Apartment List
160 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wheaton, MD

Finding an apartment in Wheaton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,510
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wheaton-Glenmont
6 Units Available
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,533
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,612
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
18 Units Available
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,462
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wheaton-Glenmont
3 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wheaton-Glenmont
10 Units Available
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10504 Amherst Ave
10504 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Supersized Home Next to Park Less Than 1 Mile to Wheaton Metro! - If you're searching for an awesome home in a magnificently convenient location, then stop looking because the search is over! Let's talk about location: your home is the last house

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10701 Amherst Ave
10701 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Single Family Cape Cod - Property Id: 10743 Charming cottage in great location -- walk (0.7 miles) to Red line metro (Wheaton), shops, cinema, mall, and restaurants.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE
1949 Flowering Tree Terrace, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1860 sqft
Address: 1949 Flowering Tree Terrace Silver Spring, MarylandMarket Rent: $2,520 a month for a 12-24 Month LeaseTenant Responsible For: Water, Sewer, Trash, Electricity, Cable, Phone, & InternetParking: One Off Street Parking Space Included In Rental
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,540
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Wheaton-Glenmont
40 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,161
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:42am
56 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4302 STAR LANE
4302 Star Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1976 sqft
Gorgeous Updated home in South Rockville! Close to everything: Walter Reed, Grosvenor metro, This home just sparkles with TLC, Everything has been updated: Kitchen, bathrooms, wood flooring, lighting etc.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3510 Astoria Ct
3510 Astoria Court, North Kensington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1670 sqft
$2,600 large 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, Beautifully renovated, available now, in a quiet cul de sac in Kensington MD Tenant is respsonsible to take care of the yard, snow removal from driveway, pay for electricity , gas and water.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
3135 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
754 sqft
Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804
3333 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
401 KIMBLEWICK DRIVE
401 Kimblewick Drive, Colesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
4464 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT APARTMENT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH, KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER IN THE BASEMENT, WALKOUT BASEMENT, FEEL LIKE INDEPENDENT HOUSE, OWNERS LIVE UPSTAIRS. ABOUT PETS - ONE ON ONE BASIS A PET DEPOSIT OF $300.00 AND $25.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3821 Denfeld Avenue
3821 Denfeld Avenue, North Kensington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2500 sqft
Charming and very well maintained house in sought-after North Kensington is what you are looking for! Recently renovated, this house features: an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout the house, and a

1 of 13

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
1513 Woodman Ave
1513 Woodman Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1513 Woodman Ave Available 05/15/20 Stunning 3BR/2BA Split Level Home in Silver Spring with TONS of upgrades! - Welcome home to your stunning 3BR/2BA split level home in Silver Spring! Enjoy the recently remodeled kitchen with quartz counters,
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
25 Units Available
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,011
963 sqft
On Connecticut Ave NW near Forest Hills Park, these recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a balcony. On-site enjoy 24-hr concierge, elevator, and parking garage, along with pool and gym
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,409
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
City Guide for Wheaton, MD

Bet you didn't know Wheaton was named after Major General in the Union Army, Frank Wheaton. Major General Wheaton helped repel Jubal Earlys Confederate raiders headed for the U.S. Capitol, and had a town named for his efforts.

Wheaton is within the boundaries of Silver Spring, Maryland, and as such is a convenient commuting community for workers heading for Washington, D.C. It has its own metro stop, cleverly (or not so cleverly) named Wheaton, and a population hovering at about 48,000. Within the Wheaton community, the downtown area houses many shops and restaurants, including the Wheaton Mall, which is a shopping mecca with major chain stores and boutique shops.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wheaton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wheaton, MD

Finding an apartment in Wheaton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

