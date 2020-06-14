Apartment List
/
MD
/
wheaton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:38 PM

189 Apartments for rent in Wheaton, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wheaton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,510
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
28 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
6 Units Available
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,533
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
18 Units Available
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,462
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
10 Units Available
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
1949 FLOWERING TREE TERRACE
1949 Flowering Tree Terrace, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1860 sqft
Address: 1949 Flowering Tree Terrace Silver Spring, MarylandMarket Rent: $2,520 a month for a 12-24 Month LeaseTenant Responsible For: Water, Sewer, Trash, Electricity, Cable, Phone, & InternetParking: One Off Street Parking Space Included In Rental

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
2891 FINDLEY ROAD
2891 Findley Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2532 sqft
Wonderful 3 level townhome 9ft ceilings with modern open floor plan.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
1812 BILLMAN LN
1812 Billman Lane, Wheaton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Fabulous Turn Key Rental - Close to Wheaton Regional Park ; 5 Spacious Bedrooms on Upper Level - All with Hardwood Floors; Updated Table Spaced Kitchen with Spacious Eat-in Area; Beautiful Large Deck off Dining Room and Kitchen; Under Deck Patio

1 of 20

Last updated December 6 at 12:21pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
4206 Round Hill Rd
4206 Round Hill Road, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 2 bedroom+2 dens/2BA. - Bright 2 bedrooms + 2 dens, 2 full bathrooms 1,200 square foot Cape Cod on a 7,153 square foot lot.

1 of 24

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
12805 CRISFIELD ROAD
12805 Crisfield Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2240 sqft
Remodeled 4 level split with updated kitchen & full bath & half bath, refinished hardwood floors & much more, available immediately.
Results within 1 mile of Wheaton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,540
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
9800 Georgia Ave
9800 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
Silver Spring condo. 2 min walk to metro station. - Property Id: 281481 Silver Spring, MD $ 1,799 per month (1-year lease minimum) 2 bedroom apartment, 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. Large bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4950 CLOISTER DRIVE
4950 Cloister Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1618 sqft
Excellent townhome across from Grosvenor Subway! Renovated granite kitchen with stainless appliances, renovated baths! Sunken LR with high 10ft ceilings in Living Room with fireplace w/french doors to deck.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10912 TROY ROAD
10912 Troy Road, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1588 sqft
AWESOME WELL MAINTAINED ALL BRICK SINGLE FAMILY RAMBLER CLOSE TO ROCK CREEK PARK & BELTWAY! THIS UPDATED HOME HAS A WONDERFUL GOURMET KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & CUSTOM CABINETS! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS! 2 UPDATED BATHROOMS!

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4302 STAR LANE
4302 Star Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1976 sqft
Gorgeous Updated home in South Rockville! Close to everything: Walter Reed, Grosvenor metro, This home just sparkles with TLC, Everything has been updated: Kitchen, bathrooms, wood flooring, lighting etc.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
13226 DEER HIGHLANDS WAY
13226 Deer Highlands Way, Glenmont, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
FABULOUS LIKE-NEW POPLAR RUN TOWNHOME NEAR METRO & COMMUTER ROUTES IN SUPERB CONDITION WITH LOTS OF NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES! OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN FEATURES HUGE KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, CHERRY CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4904 MC CALL STREET
4904 McCall St, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
996 sqft
Check out this gorgeous 3 bedroom rambler with newly renovated bathroom on the main level. Bow windows in the living room with abundant natural light. New fresh coats of paint. Refinished hardwood floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
3135 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
754 sqft
Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
12709 WEISS STREET
12709 Weiss Street, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1311 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home in Rockville. Home Features Stunning Hardwood Floors, Lovely Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Abundant Cabinet Space, Recessed Lighting. Enclosed Porch Off of Dining Room.

1 of 82

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
4419 BROOKFIELD DRIVE
4419 Brookfield Drive, South Kensington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2070 sqft
WHAT A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN SOUGHT-AFTER KENSINGTON ESTATES.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3821 Denfeld Avenue
3821 Denfeld Avenue, North Kensington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2500 sqft
Charming and very well maintained house in sought-after North Kensington is what you are looking for! Recently renovated, this house features: an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout the house, and a

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
East Rockville
1 Unit Available
5903 SPAATZ PLACE
5903 Spaatz Place, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
New roof, fresh paint inside and out, hardwood floors re-finished, new carpet & new FB on 1st floor. New granite counters, new sink and new faucet. New flooring (covered with paper) and gas cooking. Under cabinet lights and new overhead light.

1 of 7

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.
Results within 5 miles of Wheaton
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
11 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,948
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
City Guide for Wheaton, MD

Bet you didn't know Wheaton was named after Major General in the Union Army, Frank Wheaton. Major General Wheaton helped repel Jubal Earlys Confederate raiders headed for the U.S. Capitol, and had a town named for his efforts.

Wheaton is within the boundaries of Silver Spring, Maryland, and as such is a convenient commuting community for workers heading for Washington, D.C. It has its own metro stop, cleverly (or not so cleverly) named Wheaton, and a population hovering at about 48,000. Within the Wheaton community, the downtown area houses many shops and restaurants, including the Wheaton Mall, which is a shopping mecca with major chain stores and boutique shops.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wheaton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wheaton, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wheaton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWheaton 3 BedroomsWheaton Accessible ApartmentsWheaton Apartments with Balcony
Wheaton Apartments with GarageWheaton Apartments with GymWheaton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWheaton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Apartments with Pool
Wheaton Apartments with Washer-DryerWheaton Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheaton Furnished ApartmentsWheaton Pet Friendly PlacesWheaton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College