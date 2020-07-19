All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 12 Cobble Hill Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
12 Cobble Hill Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Cobble Hill Ct

12 Cobble Hill Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12 Cobble Hill Ter, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Large Townhome with Rooftop Deck & Garage a Short Walk to Wheaton Metro! - Welcome home to your simply exquisite townhouse located a short stroll to the Wheaton Metro and all that this growing neighborhood has to offer.

As you step into the front door, you'll notice the expansive living and dining area with beautiful hardwood floors. Go into the kitchen with stone counters, large center island perfect for hosting large dinner or to use as a breakfast bar. Don't worry about going up and down stairs all the time because you have a powder room on this level.

Just upstairs are 2 large bedrooms, one of them being a master suite that features a walk in closet, giant bathroom with shower, separate soaking tub and dual sinks. Another full bathroom is available to the 2nd bedroom.

Take a few more stairs up and you'll see what will really attract you to this property. Through the sliding glass doors you'll be struck by sunlight and the southerly facing rooftop deck perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning, cold drink on a hot day, or throwing something on the grill with friends and family. This level also offers another master suite with lots of windows.

The basement is perfect for plopping down on the couch and watching TV. This is also how you get into the garage which comfortably fits 1 car and cozily fits 2 cars.

Email (no phone calls please) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com to see this awesome townhome.

Lease terms:
- Lease ending in springtime of 2020
- Sorry, no pets
- No smoking
- Resident responsible for water, gas and electric

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4519891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Cobble Hill Ct have any available units?
12 Cobble Hill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 12 Cobble Hill Ct have?
Some of 12 Cobble Hill Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Cobble Hill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12 Cobble Hill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Cobble Hill Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12 Cobble Hill Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 12 Cobble Hill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12 Cobble Hill Ct offers parking.
Does 12 Cobble Hill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Cobble Hill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Cobble Hill Ct have a pool?
No, 12 Cobble Hill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12 Cobble Hill Ct have accessible units?
No, 12 Cobble Hill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Cobble Hill Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Cobble Hill Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Cobble Hill Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Cobble Hill Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheaton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College