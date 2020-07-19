12 Cobble Hill Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Large Townhome with Rooftop Deck & Garage a Short Walk to Wheaton Metro! - Welcome home to your simply exquisite townhouse located a short stroll to the Wheaton Metro and all that this growing neighborhood has to offer.



As you step into the front door, you'll notice the expansive living and dining area with beautiful hardwood floors. Go into the kitchen with stone counters, large center island perfect for hosting large dinner or to use as a breakfast bar. Don't worry about going up and down stairs all the time because you have a powder room on this level.



Just upstairs are 2 large bedrooms, one of them being a master suite that features a walk in closet, giant bathroom with shower, separate soaking tub and dual sinks. Another full bathroom is available to the 2nd bedroom.



Take a few more stairs up and you'll see what will really attract you to this property. Through the sliding glass doors you'll be struck by sunlight and the southerly facing rooftop deck perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning, cold drink on a hot day, or throwing something on the grill with friends and family. This level also offers another master suite with lots of windows.



The basement is perfect for plopping down on the couch and watching TV. This is also how you get into the garage which comfortably fits 1 car and cozily fits 2 cars.



Email (no phone calls please) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com to see this awesome townhome.



Lease terms:

- Lease ending in springtime of 2020

- Sorry, no pets

- No smoking

- Resident responsible for water, gas and electric



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4519891)