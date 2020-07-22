All apartments in Wheaton
11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE

11312 King George Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11312 King George Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great location! Commuter's dream! Immaculate Top floor, 2 Bedroom End Unit with Balcony only .3 miles from Metro station. Water & Sewer included in rent. Unit includes laundry room with washer and dryer. Open kitchen with new stainless steel range overlooks separate dining room and living room. Natural gas heat! Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. End unit and large windows provide lots of natural light. Turn the key and start enjoying all the area has to offer. Short walk to a diversity of shops and restaurants with flavors from around the world. Close to Sligo Creek park and trails. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE have any available units?
11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE have?
Some of 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
