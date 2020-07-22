11312 KING GEORGE DRIVE

Amenities

Great location! Commuter's dream! Immaculate Top floor, 2 Bedroom End Unit with Balcony only .3 miles from Metro station. Water & Sewer included in rent. Unit includes laundry room with washer and dryer. Open kitchen with new stainless steel range overlooks separate dining room and living room. Natural gas heat! Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. End unit and large windows provide lots of natural light. Turn the key and start enjoying all the area has to offer. Short walk to a diversity of shops and restaurants with flavors from around the world. Close to Sligo Creek park and trails. Sorry, no pets.