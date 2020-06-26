All apartments in Waldorf
5210 GRUNION PLACE
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

5210 GRUNION PLACE

5210 Grunion Place · No Longer Available
Location

5210 Grunion Place, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautifully well maintained 3 leve townhome. Recent updates include granite counters , upgraded cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile. 2 large master bedrooms each with its on bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 GRUNION PLACE have any available units?
5210 GRUNION PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 5210 GRUNION PLACE have?
Some of 5210 GRUNION PLACE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 GRUNION PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5210 GRUNION PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 GRUNION PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5210 GRUNION PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 5210 GRUNION PLACE offer parking?
No, 5210 GRUNION PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5210 GRUNION PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 GRUNION PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 GRUNION PLACE have a pool?
No, 5210 GRUNION PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5210 GRUNION PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5210 GRUNION PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 GRUNION PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5210 GRUNION PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5210 GRUNION PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5210 GRUNION PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
