Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE
10742 Sourwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
10742 Sourwood Avenue, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
10742 Sourwood Avenue is a large 4-bedroom 2.5 bath colonial home located in the Autumn Hills community of Waldorf Maryland. This property will be available for immediate occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
Is 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10742 SOURWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Center Pointe
2482 Lake Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Similar Pages
Waldorf 1 Bedrooms
Waldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700
Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
Landover, MD
Camp Springs, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Springfield, VA
Lake Ridge, VA
Lorton, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Fort Washington, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
St. Charles
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University