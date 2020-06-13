529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE

Amenities

Stone cottage on the grounds of Villa Anneslie. There is no tax record for this cottage as it is part of the 5000 sq foot Villa Anneslie. NO DOGS allowed. INDOOR CATS ONLY. Adorable 1 bedroom plus loft stone cottage. Enjoy views of the gorgeous Villa Anneslie grounds year round. Patios for your enjoyment attached to the cottage. Street parking. Gas heat, central ac, washer and dryer in unit. Lower level is used as bedroom, but there is a loft with pull down stairs located over the kitchen and can be used as sleeping area. Granite counters. Gas fireplace. Charming.