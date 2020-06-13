All apartments in Towson
529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE

529 Dunkirk Road · No Longer Available
Location

529 Dunkirk Road, Towson, MD 21212
Anneslie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Stone cottage on the grounds of Villa Anneslie. There is no tax record for this cottage as it is part of the 5000 sq foot Villa Anneslie. NO DOGS allowed. INDOOR CATS ONLY. Adorable 1 bedroom plus loft stone cottage. Enjoy views of the gorgeous Villa Anneslie grounds year round. Patios for your enjoyment attached to the cottage. Street parking. Gas heat, central ac, washer and dryer in unit. Lower level is used as bedroom, but there is a loft with pull down stairs located over the kitchen and can be used as sleeping area. Granite counters. Gas fireplace. Charming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE have any available units?
529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE have?
Some of 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE currently offering any rent specials?
529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE is pet friendly.
Does 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE offer parking?
Yes, 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE offers parking.
Does 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE have a pool?
No, 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE does not have a pool.
Does 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE have accessible units?
No, 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 DUNKIRK--COTTAGE has units with dishwashers.

