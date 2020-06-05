All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 505 PICCADILLY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
505 PICCADILLY ROAD
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

505 PICCADILLY ROAD

505 Piccadilly Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

505 Piccadilly Road, Towson, MD 21204

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Cape Cod home situated in the highly desirable area of West Towson, is just the home you've been looking for. Main level boast fully renovated gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a family room addition, 2 wood burning fireplaces, hardwood floors, mud room and more. Two bedrooms and renovated bathroom on the main floor and Master bedroom w/ master bath on the upper level. French doors lead to a fully fenced back yard. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 PICCADILLY ROAD have any available units?
505 PICCADILLY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 PICCADILLY ROAD have?
Some of 505 PICCADILLY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 PICCADILLY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
505 PICCADILLY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 PICCADILLY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 505 PICCADILLY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 505 PICCADILLY ROAD offer parking?
No, 505 PICCADILLY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 505 PICCADILLY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 PICCADILLY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 PICCADILLY ROAD have a pool?
No, 505 PICCADILLY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 505 PICCADILLY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 505 PICCADILLY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 505 PICCADILLY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 PICCADILLY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr
Towson, MD 21204
5 East
5 Stonewain Ct
Towson, MD 21204
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University