505 PICCADILLY ROAD

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Cape Cod home situated in the highly desirable area of West Towson, is just the home you've been looking for. Main level boast fully renovated gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a family room addition, 2 wood burning fireplaces, hardwood floors, mud room and more. Two bedrooms and renovated bathroom on the main floor and Master bedroom w/ master bath on the upper level. French doors lead to a fully fenced back yard. Welcome Home!