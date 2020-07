Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors air conditioning tennis court range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry tennis court

Comfortable, well maintained Rodgers Forge inside group town-home. Features include replacement windows, new roof, newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint and recent CAC Just steps away from Dumbarton MS athletic fields and tennis courts. MDE Certified Lead Free. Please reply via email to drew@mcproperty.com so that we may provide virtual information on the home.