Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic end unit Rodgers Forge Townhome. 3BR, 1.5BA, Wood floors on first and second floors. All new paint. New flooring in kitchen, clubroom and basement. New kitchen appliances. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Backs to schools. Beautiful molding in almost all rooms. Classic clubroom with knotty pine walls and new carpet. Level back yard. Quiet street. Blue Ribbon Schools