All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 33 Meridian Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
33 Meridian Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

33 Meridian Ln

33 Meridian Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

33 Meridian Lane, Towson, MD 21286
Towson Manor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Spacious 2,000+ sq. ft. 4-story 3BR/3.5BA Green Townhome. You are only 10 miles outside of Baltimore and walking distance to Towson Mall, Towson University, Trader Joes, and many local bars and restaurants. Features include rooftop deck, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. This unit is being rented partially furnished (sofa, kitchen table, master bed, and barstools). Owner pays HOA. Tenant responsible for BGE, water, and cable. Must have a minimum of a 640 credit score and monthly earnings at least 2x monthly rent. The unit is available immediately and comes partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Meridian Ln have any available units?
33 Meridian Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Meridian Ln have?
Some of 33 Meridian Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Meridian Ln currently offering any rent specials?
33 Meridian Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Meridian Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Meridian Ln is pet friendly.
Does 33 Meridian Ln offer parking?
Yes, 33 Meridian Ln offers parking.
Does 33 Meridian Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Meridian Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Meridian Ln have a pool?
No, 33 Meridian Ln does not have a pool.
Does 33 Meridian Ln have accessible units?
No, 33 Meridian Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Meridian Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Meridian Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr
Towson, MD 21204
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln
Towson, MD 21204
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd
Towson, MD 21239
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University