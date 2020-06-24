33 Meridian Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Spacious 2,000+ sq. ft. 4-story 3BR/3.5BA Green Townhome. You are only 10 miles outside of Baltimore and walking distance to Towson Mall, Towson University, Trader Joes, and many local bars and restaurants. Features include rooftop deck, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. This unit is being rented partially furnished (sofa, kitchen table, master bed, and barstools). Owner pays HOA. Tenant responsible for BGE, water, and cable. Must have a minimum of a 640 credit score and monthly earnings at least 2x monthly rent. The unit is available immediately and comes partially furnished.