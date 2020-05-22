All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 26 WILFRED COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
26 WILFRED COURT
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

26 WILFRED COURT

26 Wilfred Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

26 Wilfred Court, Towson, MD 21204

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this beautiful home in the Stoneridge community of Towson. Located not far from the Beltway and York Rd. The area offers a great deal of convenience with close proximity to grocery stores, pharmacies, a shopping mall, banks, restaurants, and more. The oversized end unit town home is situated on at the end of a cul-de-sac. Offering three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, a fully finished basement, and large fenced in back yard with shed and parking pad. Minimum 12 month lease term, all occupants over 18 year old must complete an application online through mysmartmove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 WILFRED COURT have any available units?
26 WILFRED COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
Is 26 WILFRED COURT currently offering any rent specials?
26 WILFRED COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 WILFRED COURT pet-friendly?
No, 26 WILFRED COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 26 WILFRED COURT offer parking?
Yes, 26 WILFRED COURT offers parking.
Does 26 WILFRED COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 WILFRED COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 WILFRED COURT have a pool?
No, 26 WILFRED COURT does not have a pool.
Does 26 WILFRED COURT have accessible units?
No, 26 WILFRED COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 26 WILFRED COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 WILFRED COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 WILFRED COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 WILFRED COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21286
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University