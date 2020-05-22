26 WILFRED COURT

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful home in the Stoneridge community of Towson. Located not far from the Beltway and York Rd. The area offers a great deal of convenience with close proximity to grocery stores, pharmacies, a shopping mall, banks, restaurants, and more. The oversized end unit town home is situated on at the end of a cul-de-sac. Offering three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, a fully finished basement, and large fenced in back yard with shed and parking pad. Minimum 12 month lease term, all occupants over 18 year old must complete an application online through mysmartmove.