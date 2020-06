Amenities

This gorgeous townhouse in Towson just got a complete renovation and has three bedrooms and two full bath, plus fully finished basement. New painting throughout the house. New kitchen and new sewage system. Spacious living room and fully finished basement. Fenced yard and great deck for more enjoyment of life and privacy. Great schools and great location.Come to view your new home. Schedule the viewing with your specific time.