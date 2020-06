Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN PRIME TOWSON LOCATION! Spacious, expanded and updated Arts-and-Crafts-style 6BR/3BA home across from Towson High School and a quick stroll to Towson University. Central Air, Wood Floors, MABR Suite, Lower-Level Family Rm, 1st-floor Office/Den, Private Parking,Fened Backyard. Owner will only consider applicants with excellent credit and full-time employment. Per Baltimore County Housing Code, no more than two unrelated tenants allowed.