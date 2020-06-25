1666 Yakona Rd

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Available 07/17/19 Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom townhome with private driveway and easy access to Loch Raven Blvd and I-695! Covered entry leads to gorgeous wood floors throughout, modern neutral color scheme, and lots of natural light. Thoughtfully renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances and built in dishwasher for added convenience! Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub. Partially finished basement offering additional storage or living space!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4896105)