1666 Yakona Rd
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

1666 Yakona Rd

1666 Yakona Road · No Longer Available
Location

1666 Yakona Road, Towson, MD 21286
Ridgely Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/17/19 Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom townhome with private driveway and easy access to Loch Raven Blvd and I-695! Covered entry leads to gorgeous wood floors throughout, modern neutral color scheme, and lots of natural light. Thoughtfully renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances and built in dishwasher for added convenience! Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub. Partially finished basement offering additional storage or living space!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4896105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1666 Yakona Rd have any available units?
1666 Yakona Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1666 Yakona Rd have?
Some of 1666 Yakona Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1666 Yakona Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1666 Yakona Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1666 Yakona Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1666 Yakona Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1666 Yakona Rd offer parking?
No, 1666 Yakona Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1666 Yakona Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1666 Yakona Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1666 Yakona Rd have a pool?
No, 1666 Yakona Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1666 Yakona Rd have accessible units?
No, 1666 Yakona Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1666 Yakona Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1666 Yakona Rd has units with dishwashers.
