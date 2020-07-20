All apartments in Towson
1622 Hardwick Rd
1622 Hardwick Rd

1622 Hardwick Road · No Longer Available
Location

1622 Hardwick Road, Towson, MD 21286

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained townhouse in Towson boasts hardwood floors throughout the living room and separate dining room with a galley kitchen leading to a fully fenced rear yard with convenient parking pad. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath while the finished lower level provides additional living space and a half-bath. Conveniently located just off Loch Raven Blvd with easy access to I695.

Pets welcome with additional deposit
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4860065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Hardwick Rd have any available units?
1622 Hardwick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
Is 1622 Hardwick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Hardwick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Hardwick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 Hardwick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1622 Hardwick Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1622 Hardwick Rd offers parking.
Does 1622 Hardwick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 Hardwick Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Hardwick Rd have a pool?
No, 1622 Hardwick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Hardwick Rd have accessible units?
No, 1622 Hardwick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Hardwick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 Hardwick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1622 Hardwick Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1622 Hardwick Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
