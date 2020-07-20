1622 Hardwick Rd

Amenities
Beautifully maintained townhouse in Towson boasts hardwood floors throughout the living room and separate dining room with a galley kitchen leading to a fully fenced rear yard with convenient parking pad. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath while the finished lower level provides additional living space and a half-bath. Conveniently located just off Loch Raven Blvd with easy access to I695.
Pets welcome with additional deposit
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com
