1622 Hardwick Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully maintained townhouse in Towson boasts hardwood floors throughout the living room and separate dining room with a galley kitchen leading to a fully fenced rear yard with convenient parking pad. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath while the finished lower level provides additional living space and a half-bath. Conveniently located just off Loch Raven Blvd with easy access to I695.



Pets welcome with additional deposit

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE4860065)