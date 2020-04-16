All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 134 LINDEN PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
134 LINDEN PLACE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:32 PM

134 LINDEN PLACE

134 Linden Place · (410) 321-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

134 Linden Place, Towson, MD 21286
Towson Manor Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Rarely available, premium Towson Green townhome, 8 years young. Walking distance to the many exciting new projects underway w/restaurants, weekly farmer's market, Whole Foods (coming soon) and close to the Towson circle where the music and locals bands gathers together for Feet on the Street (hopefully will be back soon) This 4 level 3-4 bedroom townhome has a one-car, attached garage (and is being fully painted, so please bear in mind). Beautiful hardwood floors are on the main level (there is NO basement) which has a bedroom, bath and leads out to the garage! The next/2nd level boasts the same gleaming wood floors, a gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, tons of storage and gas cooking!!There is a deck off the kitchen, perfect for grilling! The next/ 3rd level is where there are two (2) generous-sized bedrooms and two (2) full baths! The 3rd and 4th level have wall to wall carpeting. The top/terrace level is an open loft which can be used for a bedroom or multiple other uses such as an office, exercise room, etc. It leads out to a huge and private terrace with a wonderful location within the community with great views and close to tot lot. Front load, full size washer and dryer on 3rd level. Convenient to all major highways and public transportation. Close to so many of the top local hospitals and schools! Available July 1. Call Dara for a 'safe' appointment: 301.257.1818

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 LINDEN PLACE have any available units?
134 LINDEN PLACE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 LINDEN PLACE have?
Some of 134 LINDEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 LINDEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
134 LINDEN PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 LINDEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 134 LINDEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 134 LINDEN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 134 LINDEN PLACE does offer parking.
Does 134 LINDEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 LINDEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 LINDEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 134 LINDEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 134 LINDEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 134 LINDEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 134 LINDEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 LINDEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 134 LINDEN PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ruxton Landing
1600 Ruxton Road
Towson, MD 21204
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr
Towson, MD 21204
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln
Towson, MD 21204
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd
Towson, MD 21239
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct
Towson, MD 21286

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity