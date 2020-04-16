134 LINDEN PLACE

Amenities

Rarely available, premium Towson Green townhome, 8 years young. Walking distance to the many exciting new projects underway w/restaurants, weekly farmer's market, Whole Foods (coming soon) and close to the Towson circle where the music and locals bands gathers together for Feet on the Street (hopefully will be back soon) This 4 level 3-4 bedroom townhome has a one-car, attached garage (and is being fully painted, so please bear in mind). Beautiful hardwood floors are on the main level (there is NO basement) which has a bedroom, bath and leads out to the garage! The next/2nd level boasts the same gleaming wood floors, a gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, tons of storage and gas cooking!!There is a deck off the kitchen, perfect for grilling! The next/ 3rd level is where there are two (2) generous-sized bedrooms and two (2) full baths! The 3rd and 4th level have wall to wall carpeting. The top/terrace level is an open loft which can be used for a bedroom or multiple other uses such as an office, exercise room, etc. It leads out to a huge and private terrace with a wonderful location within the community with great views and close to tot lot. Front load, full size washer and dryer on 3rd level. Convenient to all major highways and public transportation. Close to so many of the top local hospitals and schools! Available July 1. Call Dara for a 'safe' appointment: 301.257.1818