RENT TO OWN OPPORTUNITY! Click on the documents tab to view the rent to own information. Great rental with easy access to 695, 95 and 83. detached single family home includes 3 bedrooms, finished basement, bonus room off of kitchen, large fenced in backyard with a shed. You won't want to miss out on this opportunity! Email all inquiries, questions and requests to horseshoetrust@gmail.com