Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking internet access business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe elevator roommate matching shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage media room package receiving

Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows. Community amenities include a fitness center, WAG Pet Park, WiFi in common areas, and resident parking. Portico at Silver Spring is conveniently located in walking distance to the Silver Spring Metro Station and downtown Silver Spring for easy access to entertainment, shopping, and dining.