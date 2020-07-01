All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

9803 Dallas Ave.

9803 Dallas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9803 Dallas Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute Cape Cod Close to Golf Course, Downtown Silver Spring & Parks! - Welcome home to your Cape Cod located on a quiet street with views of the Sligo Creek Golf Course. You are within walking distance of a multitude of parks and playgrounds, Four Corners and even downtown Silver Spring.

As you enter through the front door you'll be right into your warm living room featuring stone fireplace, hardwood floors and dining room perfect for hosting friends and family. The two bedrooms and full bathroom make getting around your own house super convenient.

The upstairs greatly expands your usable space. Available as an office, TV room, playroom or den, the options are essentially limitless.

The finished basement is incredibly versatile. The comfy carpet is inviting as a lovely space for gathering and/or relaxing. The utility closet offers plenty of storage and the one car garage can be used as a (gasp!) place to put a car or have a ton more storage. You can leave the cars on the double driveway if you'd like.

If you're interested, please email Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com to come see your next home!

Lease terms:
24 month minimum lease
Pets considered on a case by case basis
Available November 15
No smoking
Resident responsible for utilities

(RLNE2361344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9803 Dallas Ave. have any available units?
9803 Dallas Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9803 Dallas Ave. have?
Some of 9803 Dallas Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9803 Dallas Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9803 Dallas Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9803 Dallas Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9803 Dallas Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9803 Dallas Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 9803 Dallas Ave. offers parking.
Does 9803 Dallas Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9803 Dallas Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9803 Dallas Ave. have a pool?
No, 9803 Dallas Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9803 Dallas Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9803 Dallas Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9803 Dallas Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9803 Dallas Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9803 Dallas Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9803 Dallas Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

