9803 Dallas Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage playground fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute Cape Cod Close to Golf Course, Downtown Silver Spring & Parks! - Welcome home to your Cape Cod located on a quiet street with views of the Sligo Creek Golf Course. You are within walking distance of a multitude of parks and playgrounds, Four Corners and even downtown Silver Spring.



As you enter through the front door you'll be right into your warm living room featuring stone fireplace, hardwood floors and dining room perfect for hosting friends and family. The two bedrooms and full bathroom make getting around your own house super convenient.



The upstairs greatly expands your usable space. Available as an office, TV room, playroom or den, the options are essentially limitless.



The finished basement is incredibly versatile. The comfy carpet is inviting as a lovely space for gathering and/or relaxing. The utility closet offers plenty of storage and the one car garage can be used as a (gasp!) place to put a car or have a ton more storage. You can leave the cars on the double driveway if you'd like.



If you're interested, please email Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com to come see your next home!



Lease terms:

24 month minimum lease

Pets considered on a case by case basis

Available November 15

No smoking

Resident responsible for utilities



(RLNE2361344)