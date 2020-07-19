All apartments in Silver Spring
9702 LORAIN AVENUE
9702 LORAIN AVENUE

9702 Lorain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9702 Lorain Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 1196 Square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers and entire Master level upstairs with bonus room and on site laundry in basement. Is conveniently located near the Sligo Creek Golf course the METRO and 35minutes to the heart of DC! Yard cutting included in rent price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9702 LORAIN AVENUE have any available units?
9702 LORAIN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 9702 LORAIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9702 LORAIN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9702 LORAIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9702 LORAIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 9702 LORAIN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 9702 LORAIN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 9702 LORAIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9702 LORAIN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9702 LORAIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9702 LORAIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9702 LORAIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9702 LORAIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9702 LORAIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9702 LORAIN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9702 LORAIN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9702 LORAIN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
