9702 LORAIN AVENUE

This 1196 Square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers and entire Master level upstairs with bonus room and on site laundry in basement. Is conveniently located near the Sligo Creek Golf course the METRO and 35minutes to the heart of DC! Yard cutting included in rent price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
