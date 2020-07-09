9601 Lorain Ave

Amenities

Just off Sligo Creek sits this impeccably maintained, larger than appears home where modern amenities and classic charm combine! Natural light pours in through numerous updated windows to showcase beautiful hardwood floors and a fabulous open floor plan. Every corner of this house is a delight: from the open dining room/kitchen with direct access to the screen-in porch and backyard oasis, to large living room and sunroom. Retreat upstairs to the grand master featuring three large closets and room for a sitting area! The lower level offers many possibilities with large family room, 5th bedroom, full bath, and laundry, making this the perfect space for an au-pair suite or guest space. The backyard really steals the show with a 6-foot privacy fence, pond with waterfall, beautiful stacked stone terraces and established plantings; the perfect place to relax! Sligo Creek Park, with walking and biking trails, is minutes away.



Dogs welcome with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



