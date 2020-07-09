All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

9601 Lorain Ave

9601 Lorain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9601 Lorain Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just off Sligo Creek sits this impeccably maintained, larger than appears home where modern amenities and classic charm combine! Natural light pours in through numerous updated windows to showcase beautiful hardwood floors and a fabulous open floor plan. Every corner of this house is a delight: from the open dining room/kitchen with direct access to the screen-in porch and backyard oasis, to large living room and sunroom. Retreat upstairs to the grand master featuring three large closets and room for a sitting area! The lower level offers many possibilities with large family room, 5th bedroom, full bath, and laundry, making this the perfect space for an au-pair suite or guest space. The backyard really steals the show with a 6-foot privacy fence, pond with waterfall, beautiful stacked stone terraces and established plantings; the perfect place to relax! Sligo Creek Park, with walking and biking trails, is minutes away.

Dogs welcome with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5223104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9601 Lorain Ave have any available units?
9601 Lorain Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9601 Lorain Ave have?
Some of 9601 Lorain Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9601 Lorain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9601 Lorain Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9601 Lorain Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9601 Lorain Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9601 Lorain Ave offer parking?
No, 9601 Lorain Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9601 Lorain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9601 Lorain Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9601 Lorain Ave have a pool?
No, 9601 Lorain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9601 Lorain Ave have accessible units?
No, 9601 Lorain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9601 Lorain Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9601 Lorain Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9601 Lorain Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9601 Lorain Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

