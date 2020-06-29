All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 9568 AMENT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
9568 AMENT STREET
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:41 AM

9568 AMENT STREET

9568 Ament Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9568 Ament Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Elegant, light filled town home in Forest Glenn Park is now available for rent. This large house boasts 4 levels (~2800 sf) of well appointed and meticulously maintained living. The beautiful kitchen comes with granite countertops, pantry and breakfast nook. The generous master bedroom has an ensuite and walk in closet with the laundry room conveniently located on the same floor. The lower level is an ideal setting for a media room and the top level provides even more space for an additional bedroom or office. Two outdoor balconies showcase your private retreat from city life with views overlooking wooded areas and hiking trails. Metro is only 1 mile away and the house is close to parks, shopping and downtown Silver Spring. Vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9568 AMENT STREET have any available units?
9568 AMENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9568 AMENT STREET have?
Some of 9568 AMENT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9568 AMENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9568 AMENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9568 AMENT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9568 AMENT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 9568 AMENT STREET offer parking?
No, 9568 AMENT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9568 AMENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9568 AMENT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9568 AMENT STREET have a pool?
No, 9568 AMENT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9568 AMENT STREET have accessible units?
No, 9568 AMENT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9568 AMENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9568 AMENT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 9568 AMENT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9568 AMENT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20901
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20903
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Colesville Towers Apartments
8811 Colesville Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University