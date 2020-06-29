9568 AMENT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Elegant, light filled town home in Forest Glenn Park is now available for rent. This large house boasts 4 levels (~2800 sf) of well appointed and meticulously maintained living. The beautiful kitchen comes with granite countertops, pantry and breakfast nook. The generous master bedroom has an ensuite and walk in closet with the laundry room conveniently located on the same floor. The lower level is an ideal setting for a media room and the top level provides even more space for an additional bedroom or office. Two outdoor balconies showcase your private retreat from city life with views overlooking wooded areas and hiking trails. Metro is only 1 mile away and the house is close to parks, shopping and downtown Silver Spring. Vacant.